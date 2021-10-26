this-innovative-system-could-simulate-oceans-to-study-global-warming

Researchers at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, one of the largest and oldest ocean science research centers, are close to inaugurating an unprecedented technological feat: an ocean simulator. Called Soars, the system has a structure of 59 meters in length and has a 20 a thousand gallons of sea water tank. It will be critical to understanding how Earth’s oceans are reacting to increasingly rapid and worrying climate change.

The name Soar is actually an acronym for Scripps Ocean Atmosphere Research Simulator. The system’s tank will house water coming directly from the Pacific Ocean and, just above it, huge ducts will blow winds of up to 74 km/h, with a kind of paddle moving the waters to simulate the waves of the sea. Today, the simulator is in the final testing phase, and is scheduled to open next summer.

Soars’ artistic conception (Image: Reproduction/Scripps Institution of Oceanography)

Currently, oceanographers rely on computer projections to carry out their climate models and thus understand how the oceans Earth are behaving in the face of global warming. While quite useful, these models are still raw—that is, they miss out on small but valuable information. Soars will offer unprecedented modeling control, allowing researchers to control details such as water temperature, acidity, wind speed and more.

In addition to a data resolution more accurate and near real-time, the new simulator also brings the benefit of economy for conducting research. A study that would need a ship to be carried out could cost more than US$000. per day, while this cost with the Soars will be between US$1.500 and US$2.000.

Soar will reproduce a variety of ocean conditions, from wind force to water acidity (Image: Reproduction/UC San Diego)

From Soars, many researches can be carried out, not just those that study the evaporation of sea water and the formation of clouds, but also those that relate the warming of the oceans with marine ecosystems and the melting of polar ice. The new technology will also be available to scientists all over the world and the data obtained from it will be essential to polish climate models carried out on computers.

For the next North American summer, the climate aerosol scientist Paul DeMott of Colorado State University plans to conduct an experiment in which he and his team will be able to manipulate temperatures and wind speeds to understand how small particles form. The survey can be observed from a walkway above the tank, which offers several perspectives, or through a large window, like an aquarium, in the control room.

Among so many fundamental tasks, the oceans have fulfilled the important function of absorbing much of the heat caused by global warming, but it is necessary to understand how this warming is affecting your waters. More than that, it’s important to understand how the oceans play a dynamic role in Earth’s climate. “If we don’t wake up, if we don’t understand the consequences of our behavior, we’re in a very difficult situation,” added Deane.

Source: WIRED, UC San Diego