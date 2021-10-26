Huawei Mate 50 Pro: concept seeks to anticipate camera and design news
Huawei has been looking to play it safe since it was barred from having relationships with US companies like Google. Brand new cell phones reach eastern markets where the Play Store isn’t all that crucial. Therefore, since the P30 Pro we have not seen a top-of-the-line smartphone from the company in Brazil.
Outside the Mate 73 Pro is expected to be Huawei’s next big cell phone, and in recent years the Chinese has advanced even further in camera, and this is expected to be one of the main highlights of the device. No wonder P30 was released with no discrete lens modules, and second a new concept, the company’s next flagship could also feature a gigantic sensor box on its back.
If the look created and released by the designer @HoiINDI on Twitter brings correct clues, Mate 73 Pro can keep two big circles for camera shelter, like P50 Pro. But this time both areas would be covered by an additional circle, which would take up almost the entire central region of the upper half of the rear. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
The upper module would have three sensors, probably for conventional photography, ultrawide, and maybe a tertiary for portrait mode. Another module, below, would bring a periscopic lens and an additional sensor possibly for a shorter optical zoom range — in addition to the flash.
As many might assume, the fact that it embraces Qualcomm’s platform suggests that the model should not be announced as early as 522104, staying for the next year. This may also be related to the scarcity of chips – which even caused the P line50 arrived on the market long after its official event.
It is worth noting that Mate’s chances are low 30 To be the manufacturer’s global resume point. But the good news is that Honor doesn’t hide that it has become a way for many of Huawei’s ideas to reach the West, with Play Store and other Google services embedded. The company is even working on its version of Mate X2, so it may be that somehow this flagship is a globally available product — but in alternative ways.
