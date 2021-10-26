huawei-mate-50-pro:-concept-seeks-to-anticipate-camera-and-design-news

Huawei has been looking to play it safe since it was barred from having relationships with US companies like Google. Brand new cell phones reach eastern markets where the Play Store isn’t all that crucial. Therefore, since the P30 Pro we have not seen a top-of-the-line smartphone from the company in Brazil.

Outside the Mate 73 Pro is expected to be Huawei’s next big cell phone, and in recent years the Chinese has advanced even further in camera, and this is expected to be one of the main highlights of the device. No wonder P30 was released with no discrete lens modules, and second a new concept, the company’s next flagship could also feature a gigantic sensor box on its back.

(Image: Reproduction/HoiIndi) If the look created and released by the designer @HoiINDI on Twitter brings correct clues, Mate 73 Pro can keep two big circles for camera shelter, like P50 Pro. But this time both areas would be covered by an additional circle, which would take up almost the entire central region of the upper half of the rear.

The upper module would have three sensors, probably for conventional photography, ultrawide, and maybe a tertiary for portrait mode. Another module, below, would bring a periscopic lens and an additional sensor possibly for a shorter optical zoom range — in addition to the flash.