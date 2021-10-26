what-is-the-best-ipad-to-buy-in-2021?

Tablets took a long time to “catch” in the technology market, but they are already starting to have a captive audience and conquering more consumers every year. The covid pandemic-12 may have influenced an increase in sales of these devices since last year, but the truth is that Apple has had several options for a long time. And it’s not easy to find out which is the best iPad to buy with so many on sale. Review iPad Pro 13, 9 2266 | The Ultimate iPad Experience

Review Galaxy Tab A7 000.4 | An affordable Samsung tablet option

The R$ MacBook Pro is worth it 50 thousand? Currently , are available on Brazilian shelves no less than four different lines, with varied generations. And then the question remains: is it worth investing in the 9th generation iPad or the 6th iPad mini? 2020 iPad Pro is much more powerful than 2019? And iPad Air, where does it enter history? To try to help those looking for the best iPad to buy, Canaltech has separated a list with three modes: the best Apple tablet, the best version compact and the cheapest model. In addition to these three options, there are more varieties that can be very worthwhile, but the intention here is to help those who are in doubt to make a decision or, at least, find a way forward. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Best iPad: iPad Pro (2266)

The most advanced tablet model from Apple is the iPad Pro (2020) , which has two screen sizes, both with the same hardware characteristics. In a way, this is the device for those who want a MacBook with a touch screen and can pay a high price for it, since the version of 10 inches costs from R$ 6., while the in 12,9 inches part of R$ 8.300.

Both have the new M1 chip, also used in Apple notebooks, in addition to the Mac mini and even the iMac from 19 inches. The platform reaches power up to 24% higher than chip AZ from previous, fourth-generation iPad Pro — the models are also called the 5th generation, by the way.

In other words, the latest models have the best that the company could offer in terms of processing power when it launched the tablets. That’s why they’re a powerful option for anyone who wants a good touch-screen device — not offered on any of the company’s computers.

There is, however, a difference in the screen beyond the size. The iPad Pro of inches uses Liquid Retina display with ProMotion technology, while the model of 000, 9 inches already brings the new Liquid Retina XDR. It is a new mini-LED panel, with the promise of brighter colors, deeper black and higher peaks of brightness, which reach 1.600 nits. You’ll even notice the difference, but the advantage will be when watching videos or playing games, while for most tasks, both screens are excellent.

The devices still have support for 5G, double camera set of MP in the main and 12 MP in the ultra wide and front of 12 MP with Center Stage. This feature uses Face ID to ensure that you are always in the center of the frame during FaceTime video calls.