how-to-create-custom-signatures-in-free-fire

One of the features that players like the most is the ability to customize the experience of your favorite title, leaving it to your face. Free Fire

, Garena’s phenomenon available for Android and iOS, allows you to show your style in several ways, one of which is by creating signatures

      It is possible to change the color, to italic or bold, crossed out or underlined. Canaltech

has prepared a tutorial to show you how to make these changes. Come with us!

    Step 1: click on the username in the upper left corner to access the profile settings.

        Click on your username to access the settings (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

        Step 2: click the edit icon on the right side of the screen to access the “Player Information”.

          By clicking on the icon it is possible to customize the player information (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

          Step 3:

          in the basic part you can see the subscription location , the last option, click to edit.

            Caption

            Step 4:

            choose a color code you want for your signature and put it before the written as follows: signature.

            Example of code used to change the signature (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

            Step 5:

            The code used is at your discretion, we use this as an example. If you want, it is also possible to change the letter to italic, “bold”, crossed out or underlined using the codes [i], [b], [s] and

            .

            Code examples to change the signature writing (Image: Rodrigo Folter/ Print Screen)

            This way you customize your signature, giving even more to yours face to Garena’s title.

