How to create custom signatures in Free Fire
One of the features that players like the most is the ability to customize the experience of your favorite title, leaving it to your face. Free Fire
, Garena’s phenomenon available for Android and iOS, allows you to show your style in several ways, one of which is by creating signatures
It is possible to change the color, to italic or bold, crossed out or underlined. Canaltech
has prepared a tutorial to show you how to make these changes. Come with us!
Step 1: click on the username in the upper left corner to access the profile settings.
Click on your username to access the settings (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)
Step 2: click the edit icon on the right side of the screen to access the “Player Information”.
in the basic part you can see the subscription location , the last option, click to edit.
Step 4:
choose a color code you want for your signature and put it before the written as follows: signature.