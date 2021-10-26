YouTube Music will receive playback widget that looks like Material You

To follow the Android standard , the YouTube Music should soon get a widget that looks like Material You called Now Playing & Recently played ). As the name suggests, the idea of ​​the utility is to show the currently playing music and the previously played playlists, with shortcuts to play and pause songs. Weather forecast widget finally comes to Android ; see how it turned out Google Maps gets new widget stuffed with Material You on Android 12 Android clock

gets new widgets with Material You look; check it out

The widget displays the album cover art, track name, artist and a button to enjoy the sound. It is possible to configure everything in two different sizes with a difference in the amount of recent music displayed — in the first model, it will be four squares and one smaller, while in the second the display occupies the entire width of the screen.

The cool part is that this shortcut follows the Dynamic Color scheme and uses the mobile wallpaper colors to set the color of the rounded buttons and background of the widget. The lack of a media control that allows you to fast forward or rewind songs and the absence of a volume selector cannot be overlooked.

Not yet there is an official release date for the novelty, but it’s estimated that it shouldn’t take too long, after all Android has already been officially released and can be installed on compatible devices.

Source: 9to5Google