whatsapp-tests-customer-service-evaluation-system-on-business-profiles

Communication via WhatsApp is not always efficient to place orders for delivery, and even the excessive use of automated messages can harm the consumer's experience. To indicate how the service can improve, the messenger prepares a "message rating" feature in which the user can rate the chat with ratings ranging from one to five stars.

Stores that sell through WhatsApp will be able to better organize their catalog The concept is very intuitive: one star means that the message was bad, uninformative or poorly formulated, while five stars would be the highest point, when the content was well understood. The notes would be completely anonymous and would likely be reported to the business account administrator. The ratings of messages with stars would help the owner of the commercial account to identify what should be improved in the online service (Image: Reproduction/WABetaInfo ) The ratings would also serve to report spam or insistence by the seller . It is noteworthy that, regardless of the grade, WhatsApp would not have access to the content of the messages and the feedback would be contextualized only for the owner of the commercial profile. Only for commercial accounts

As far as the WABetaInfo website, which discovered the resource, first, the ratings would not be expanded to personal conversations between users (groups and direct chats) — and that makes sense, considering the function’s proposal. The idea is not to make users evaluate the interaction with each other, as if it were a social network, but to be able to give their opinion about the service they receive through “Zap”.

Perhaps, also, the model of evaluation follow the delivery or urban mobility application model. Merchants would be rated by online service, and the average of that feedback would be attached to the profile — good results would attract more consumers and trust, while bad scores would serve as an incentive for improvement.

Message ratings are still in a trial period, available only to WhatsApp Beta users for Android and iOS. For this reason, the feature may still undergo rework, so don’t consider what has been discovered so far confirmed. In addition, there is no forecast for the release of the feature to the general public.

If you haven’t received the news yet, it’s worth checking out pending updates for WhatsApp on the Play Store and on App Store. If you already have updates up to date, just wait until the messenger releases the function for your device.

Source: WABetaInfo