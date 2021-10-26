scientists-create-sulfur-based-plastic-that-doesn't-spread-fire

Researchers at the University of Arizona, USA, have developed an innovative system that transforms sulfur into a type of high-quality plastic capable of retarding the spread of flames. The material used is a by-product of the refining of fossil fuels and each barrel of oil, for example, contains from 1% to 5% of sulfur.

In conventional refineries, when oil and gas are extracted from the ground, they have a cocktail of highly polluting chemicals that need to be removed in order to burn cleaner. If the sulfur is not removed, it can mix with the atmosphere, causing acid rain.

“This amount is only for standard oil from typical reserves. Other reserves may contain up to 70% sulfur by weight. You have to get all the sulfur out of these substances so you don’t have to deal with environmental problems in the future,” explains professor of biochemistry Jeff Pyun, lead author of the study.

Sulfur plastic

The thermoplastic elastomer created by the researchers is a rubberized, elastic and completely moldable material. Another important feature is that it is a flame retardant, that is, as soon as the plastic catches on fire it immediately self-extinguishes instead of burning, producing heat or toxic smoke. Sulfur incorporated into the plastic prevents the spread of flames (Image: Reproduction/University of Arizona)

Plastic products used today by the industry are cheap and have good mechanical properties, and can be used in various applications, such as car engines and rubber tires. The biggest problem is that these materials are flammable and contribute to the spread of fires.

“Plastics with really good mechanical properties and, at the same time, flame retardant, are very expensive and difficult to produce. What we eventually want is to create low-cost, efficient plastics that do not spread fire, regardless of the environment in which they are inserted”, adds Pyun.

Reverse vulcanization

Polymers made from pure sulfur are not stable ​​and tend to decompose again into powder, even at room temperature. Using a process known as reverse vulcanization, the researchers applied a combination of sulfur and other organic compounds to “tie up” the polymers, making them more stable and preventing their decomposition.

70 millions of tons of sulfur accumulate each year around the world in oil refineries (Image: Antonpetrus/Envato)

The addition of sulfur to polyurethane, for example, increased flame retardancy thanks to the use of dynamic covalent polymerizers, capable of containing the resulting heat. from burning the plastic, preventing the emergence of smoke sources with a high toxicity content.

“In the future, we hope to make a whole new class of affordable flame retardant plastics that can be used ​​in more products. The next step will be to patent and license the sulfur-based plastic and then take it to the market for commercialization”, concludes Professor Jeff Pyun.

Source: University of Arizona