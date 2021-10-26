Business

Review Galaxy Watch Active 2 | Cheap option with ECG, but that's it

Galaxy Watch Active 2 is Samsung’s second generation smart watch without the physical rotating crown. With a look designed for physical exercise, the device inaugurates the electrocardiogram function in the South Korean company’s wearables, but it doesn’t bring much more novelty. Review Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 | New hardware and OS, but the same face

Review Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | New OS, but with traditional footprint Two years after its launch and with two generations of successors on the market, including a new model also without the physical crown and different operating system, is it worth investing in Watch Active 2? The price is attractive, as is the amount of features it offers, even being more interesting than an Apple Watch, depending on the cell phone you have in your pocket. I’ve tested the Samsung smart watch for a few weeks in full 506654 and tale how was the experience in the next paragraphs. I hope to help those in doubt to make a choice about buying or not this smartwatch. Buy the Galaxy Watch Active 2 at a discount Pros Great quality screen; Monitoring of activities with good accuracy; Cons Few apps in the store; Tizen system has its days numbered; Slow recharge, may take more than two hours; Battery is short-lived with more frequent use. Design and Construction There’s not much to getting away with in watch design. You can opt for a square model, which is a kind of mini cell phone, or a thin rectangular case, more like a bracelet. The alternative is the more classic shape: round, like the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Samsung’s smartwatch still has the bezel, which is a ring that goes around the dial and, in this case, offers functions such as system navigation and even zoom , depending on the app. In summary, the smart watch is very similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Active. The round box may have 25 mm or 45 mm, with screen protected by rounded glass on the edges and body with stainless steel or aluminum finish. There are two buttons on one side, and unlike the Apple Watch, you can’t invert the screen. That is, if you wear the watch on your right arm, the buttons will face the side of the elbow, which can make it a little less comfortable to wear. In addition to the buttons — a bigger one , the back key, and a smaller one the top — there’s a microphone for you to voice commands, answer calls, or dictate messages. On the right side, there is a sound output that can even be used to play music or audio from videos, but is intended to function as callback or voice commands. A Standard bracelet is finished in silicone with plastic clasp and offers good comfort on the wrist. Here, the most interesting factor is the traditional pin, which can be replaced by virtually any model available in watchmakers in the country. In other words, if you are going to replace a regular watch with a Samsung smartwatch, you have a great chance of enjoying the same bracelet. The back has the sensors protected by a glass in the center, and it’s metallic around the edges. The watch is still MIL-STD-certified 810G, with water resistance up to 5 ATM (59 meters depth), in addition to IP rating60, with extra protection against water and dust. You can use the Samsung smartwatch for swimming, but it is not suitable for diving and other activities under high water pressure. Weight varies by model, and ranges from grams in the lightest, which is 43 mm with Wi-Fi only, and you can go to 23 grams, in both versions of 45 mm. The cheaper model is also thinner, with 00, 5 mm thick, while the other three are , 9 mm. The shape of the box is circular, with the diameter in the size of each model, that is, 39 mm or 30 mm. Screen Super AMOLED screen (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) The watch display is Super AMOLED type, with vibrant colors and striking contrast, thanks to the deep black. The glare is also quite intense, and viewing outdoors is quite comfortable. Regardless of the case size, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The display of the smaller model is 1.2 inches, while the one of 44 mm brings a 1.4-inch display. It’s You can turn on an always-on screen option, to avoid times when you lift your wrist to check the time or have a notification, but the display doesn’t light up. However, it’s good to keep in mind that this feature will reduce battery life, as the display is the most power-consuming on any device — yes, that goes for cell phones, notebooks and tablets, too. The screen is touch sensitive, and you can navigate the interface either by swiping your finger and tapping on shortcuts you want to access or by using the digital crown (also called a bezel when talking about watches) and buttons. When you close the display in the palm of your hand, it goes out. Unfortunately, the shape and size are not very comfortable for using the smartwatch in more complex tasks. Samsung’s watch is very good for tracking physical activities and checking some notifications, in addition to serving to replace the cell phone in some calls, but it doesn’t go much further. In short, no it’s a watch to replace your smartphone, despite offering several extra functions you don’t have in a Mi Band, for example. You can leave your cell phone at home when you go out to exercise, but the limitation due to the screen format and other factors is quite big on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 — more than an Apple Watch, for example. “The screen is one of the best features of the Samsung watch, with excellent viewing in any environment” Configuration and Performance Galaxy Watch Active 2 has always-on screen option (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) A smart watch, even if it works independently, doesn’t need powerful hardware like the from a cell phone. In other words, you don’t need a powerful processor and a lot of memory for a smartwatch to be excellent. After all, it only performs a few functions and doesn’t need very heavy multi-tasking. In this sense, the Samsung watch meets its own proposal well. I didn’t feel sluggish or choking during use: you can practice exercises and listen to music with a Bluetooth headset connected very comfortably. Notifications accumulate smoothly, and I just found the synchronization with the cell phone a little weak, since I often dismissed or accessed a notification on the smartphone and it didn’t disappear from the clock. But the important thing is that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 works very well even with few processing cores and RAM memory, much less than what you find in modern entry-level phones. I tested the Wi-Fi model only, which has 810 MB RAM (LTE version brings 1.5 GB, double). The processor is the same in all models, with two cores and a maximum frequency of 1.5 GHz. Very modest configurations for those thinking of current smartphones, even entry-level ones. But more than enough for a smart watch, whose purpose is to monitor your bodily functions and offer some extras like playing music and pulling notifications. Operational system Initial tips for using the Galaxy Watch Active 2 (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech) The big problem with Samsung’s smart watch is its operating system, Tizen. The company itself chose to discard its own smartwatch solution recently, by embracing Google’s WearOS for good — despite modifying the look to maintain a minimally similar experience in its line of wrist wearables. The software itself works fine, the problem is with the applications. First, there are many applications pre-installed on the watch, which cannot even be disabled. The device has 4GB of internal memory, of which only 1.4GB is free for you to install more apps or store songs to listen offline during your workouts. But little space is not enough to be an issue when you look at the extra app options to install in the store. And that was one of the reasons Samsung gave up its own software to try its luck with WearOS. The South Korean company was unable to attract developers to offer their applications on Tizen. The Galaxy Watch Active 2, unfortunately, will not receive the operating system from Google, and with that, the store of apps tends to decrease in size going forward, instead of increasing. At least you can use Spotify to listen to music during a walk or other physical activity. In addition, Samsung promises to keep security updates on its Tizen devices for a few more years. Thus, those who already have the watch or buy it in a very attractive promotion are not left to their own devices. Physical Monitoring Electrocardiogram in the Samsung Health monitor app (Image: Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech) The great difference of smart watches, as I’ve highlighted a few times in this review, is the monitoring of physical activities and monitoring of bodily functions. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 brought as great news the electrocardiogram (ECG), not present in any Samsung wear that preceded it. The feature did not work in Brazil when the smartwatch arrived here, but it is currently released. To perform an ECG on the watch, it is necessary to install the Samsung Health Monitor app on your cell phone. The measurement is taken with the wrist and finger lightly touching the larger button of the smartwatch. You can also take your blood pressure, which uses the same app. But it is necessary to carry out a calibration with a device suitable for this. These measurements, however, do not have the same accuracy as medical equipment used to detect health problems. The ECG mainly serves to help monitor changes in your heart rate during exercise, but never to detect heart attacks. The feature can be a great ally to detect a possible arrhythmia, and should not be used by those who have implanted medical devices. Samsung’s smart watch even has the option to monitor seven exercises automatically , including swimming training. With the activities that you activate the tracking manually, they are in total 39 types of physical exercise. Among them are walking, jogging, cycling, rowing and elliptical. The smartwatch also counts your steps, makes an approximate calculation of calories consumed and monitors stress as well as your sleep. And the latter is perhaps the biggest advantage of Samsung’s device for the Apple Watch, as its battery life — which I’ll talk about in a moment — is enough for more than a day and, therefore, it is possible to sleep with the watch. on the wrist without fear of running out of charge before waking up. “The Galaxy Tizen System Watch Active 2 works fine, but has few extra apps in the store and was recently dropped by Samsung, which switched to WearOS” Connectivity Samsung watch does not need a cell phone to work (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) The Galaxy Watch Active 2 was launched in four models in total, two box sizes with two connectivity options each. There are two Wi-Fi models, which have less RAM memory; and two others with 4G/LTE, which can connect to mobile data networks and therefore work even less dependent on the cell phone. The watch also has Bluetooth 5.0 and can be connected to wireless headphones or speakers. With it, it is possible to pair with the cell phone to update information in the Samsung Health app, in addition to controlling some functions of the smartphone camera. An interesting factor is that both the Wi-Fi and the LTE continues to pull notifications and even voice calls even if you can’t talk to your cell phone via Bluetooth, as long as it’s connected to a wireless network. This is one of the biggest differences for simpler watches, also known as smartbands. It is important to note that the watch works better when connected to a Samsung cell phone than with devices from other brands. In case you have a Galaxy smartphone in hand, just turn on the smartwatch and a pop up will appear to make the pairing via the Galaxy Wearable app. The same app is for pairing on mobile phones of other brands, but some features may not work as expected.

Battery and Charging Rear has magnetic connector to “stick” to charger (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Battery capacity and time of standard use vary slightly depending on the model. Here, I can talk a lot about what I was able to extract from the Wi-Fi version of mm, which has the same 300 mAh of 4G version of same size. These models have an estimated usage time between 49 hours in standard use and maximum 230 hours in low use, according to Samsung. Indeed , it seemed to me that the cargo holds up well. I used it for over a day with a bit of exercise (walking), sleep and heart rate monitoring, and notifications enabled. The clock has ended a period of 48 hours with 59% charge remaining, which leads me to believe that it is possible to have at least three days away from the socket in this footprint, possibly up to four. Of course there will be a good variation for those who exercise more, listen to music and use the watch to read and respond to some messages. I just read a few notifications and overall the screen brightness was kept pretty low as I don’t like bright light on any device (even the notebook monitor I lower a bit). The model of 39 mm has a variation of load and usage time depending on the type of connectivity. The Wi-Fi has 95 mAh and lasts between 48 hours and 68 hours, whereas the 4G version has 247 mAh and stays between hours and 68 hours. By my tests, you should be able to extract up to two days without needing a recharge on any model, even with more intensive use. Recharging is done with a “wireless” charger, which actually just don’t need cables to connect to the clock. The charging station itself has a cable and can be plugged into a common USB port or a cell phone charger. The recharge time is not impressive, and it can take up to two hours to go from 0% to 91%. As always, it can be a good idea to make small recharges every day at times when you don’t need so much monitoring to avoid long periods of not being able to use your device.

Since Samsung brought the Galaxy Watch Active 2 to market, not only has the company itself launched two new generations of smartwatches, but Apple has also updated its line of smart watches. The main Chinese manufacturers have also started to offer more robust devices, and there are options available officially in Brazil — and I will focus on these options, to suggest only models that you buy with a guarantee months and quieter support around here.

Samsung’s own options include the Galaxy Watch 3, which has a more traditional design, with a crown physical swivel, still runs Tizen and can be found in the range of R$ 1.247 currently. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks more similar to Active 2, with digital crown and WearOS, and costs about R$1.1024. The Watch 4 Classic also has a more traditional look and costs around R$ 247 more.

Apple has the seventh generation as its latest release, and Canaltech has a text about the best brand watches to buy. The most suitable at the moment is the Watch Series 6, which can cost around R$ 2.340, and has pretty much the same features as the Samsung model, including the ECG. As an advantage, the Apple watch has the measurement of oxygen in the blood.

But if you’re after the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in full swing 2021, you might want a good smartwatch for less than R$1.0, right? There you have the Amazfit GTR 3 or the GTS 3, which are officially on sale in Brazil for about R$1. 0. The watches of the subsidiary of Xiaomi monitor almost a hundred different types of exercise and, despite not having ECG, measure the level of oxygen in the blood.

Another option is the Realme Watch S, available in Brazil with a suggested price of R$ 699. The watch has a battery for up to 15 days, according to the manufacturer, and also offers monitoring of heart rate (without ECG) and oxygen level in the blood.

