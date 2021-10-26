Review Galaxy Watch Active 2 | Cheap option with ECG, but that's it

Battery and ChargingRear has magnetic connector to “stick” to charger (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Battery capacity and time of standard use vary slightly depending on the model. Here, I can talk a lot about what I was able to extract from the Wi-Fi version of mm, which has the same 300 mAh of 4G version of same size. These models have an estimated usage time between 49 hours in standard use and maximum 230 hours in low use, according to Samsung.
Indeed , it seemed to me that the cargo holds up well. I used it for over a day with a bit of exercise (walking), sleep and heart rate monitoring, and notifications enabled. The clock has ended a period of 48 hours with 59% charge remaining, which leads me to believe that it is possible to have at least three days away from the socket in this footprint, possibly up to four.
Of course there will be a good variation for those who exercise more, listen to music and use the watch to read and respond to some messages. I just read a few notifications and overall the screen brightness was kept pretty low as I don’t like bright light on any device (even the notebook monitor I lower a bit).
The model of 39 mm has a variation of load and usage time depending on the type of connectivity. The Wi-Fi has 95 mAh and lasts between 48 hours and 68 hours, whereas the 4G version has 247 mAh and stays between hours and 68 hours. By my tests, you should be able to extract up to two days without needing a recharge on any model, even with more intensive use.
Recharging is done with a “wireless” charger, which actually just don’t need cables to connect to the clock. The charging station itself has a cable and can be plugged into a common USB port or a cell phone charger. The recharge time is not impressive, and it can take up to two hours to go from 0% to 91%. As always, it can be a good idea to make small recharges every day at times when you don’t need so much monitoring to avoid long periods of not being able to use your device.
Direct Competitors
Since Samsung brought the Galaxy Watch Active 2 to market, not only has the company itself launched two new generations of smartwatches, but Apple has also updated its line of smart watches. The main Chinese manufacturers have also started to offer more robust devices, and there are options available officially in Brazil — and I will focus on these options, to suggest only models that you buy with a guarantee months and quieter support around here.
Samsung’s own options include the Galaxy Watch 3, which has a more traditional design, with a crown physical swivel, still runs Tizen and can be found in the range of R$ 1.247 currently. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks more similar to Active 2, with digital crown and WearOS, and costs about R$1.1024. The Watch 4 Classic also has a more traditional look and costs around R$ 247 more.
Apple has the seventh generation as its latest release, and Canaltech has a text about the best brand watches to buy. The most suitable at the moment is the Watch Series 6, which can cost around R$ 2.340, and has pretty much the same features as the Samsung model, including the ECG. As an advantage, the Apple watch has the measurement of oxygen in the blood.
But if you’re after the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in full swing 2021, you might want a good smartwatch for less than R$1.0, right? There you have the Amazfit GTR 3 or the GTS 3, which are officially on sale in Brazil for about R$1. 0. The watches of the subsidiary of Xiaomi monitor almost a hundred different types of exercise and, despite not having ECG, measure the level of oxygen in the blood.
Another option is the Realme Watch S, available in Brazil with a suggested price of R$ 699. The watch has a battery for up to 15 days, according to the manufacturer, and also offers monitoring of heart rate (without ECG) and oxygen level in the blood.
Conclusion
Samsung watch is cheap, but it may not be the best option currently (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
It’s not today that Samsung doesn’t innovate much in their smart watches, but there’s not much to invent either in this category. The company started with round devices and continues with the format until today. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is no exception, but it is still a good smartwatch because of that, in addition to being the first of the brand to offer the factory electrocardiogram.
But it seems that the model has more drawbacks than actual advantages. The screen is good and the performance is more than satisfactory, while the system has already been abandoned by the company itself to look for a more attractive option for app developers. The battery life is not bad, but it leaves a lot to be desired compared to Chinese competitors, which are cheaper and have more functions.
Two years after its release, the price of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is starting to get pretty interesting, but with so many disadvantages, it doesn’t seem worth it anyway. Unless you have a Samsung cell phone and want to stay in the company’s ecosystem, which actually delivers better connectivity between the company’s own cell phone and watch than with models from other companies.
You can find the Galaxy Watch Active 2 currently for R$ 750 in online retail. The smartwatch has already reached the R$ range 720 at its lowest value in recent months, and it may be a good idea to wait for an offer like this to be repeated soon, in case you insist on this model. But it’s actually better to invest a little more in a newer Samsung model, like the Galaxy Watch 4, with WearOS and greater support for updates and apps.
Whatever, it’s a good alternative for less than R$ 1.100, and is worth more than a smartband, which is much more dependent on the cell phone than a smartwatch.
