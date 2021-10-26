photoshop-and-illustrator-will-have-online-versions-that-run-right-from-the-browser

Adobe announced this Tuesday (26), during his virtual Max conference 2021, which will bring Photoshop and Illustrator to the web. This new feature will allow the user to access the features of both software via the browser, without the inconvenient need to constantly install and update the versions on their operating system.

At this initial time, it’s likely that not all features are exported to the online version, but Adobe guarantees the most popular image editing tools: Lasso, Quick Select, Magic Wand, geometric shapes, clipping, and miscellaneous brushes to conduct more routine edits, lightly and effectively .

The basic tools of Illustrator and Photoshop will be available via web (Image: Reproduction/Adobe)

All files edited in the cloud can be shared with anyone to get comments, draw lines or send suggestions just through the links, whether by email or social networks, as already happens in services like Google Docs. Even if you are using the computer program, the reviewer will be able to open the photo or image in the web version, with no extra cost or subscription required.

To enjoy the online versions of Photoshop and Illustrator, however, will require a Creative Cloud subscription, with current values. You will then be able to choose whether you prefer to use the desktop app or the web version to make the adjustments or edit the files and set the access level (anyone with the link or just authorized email addresses).

Photoshop Web will arrive as a public beta, while Illustrator will come as a closed version, with limited access to Chrome and Edge, for now. No official release date has yet been set.

Creative Cloud: Spaces and Canvas

Adobe also introduced Creative Cloud Canvas as part of their newly developed Creative Cloud Web package. Canvas offers a new way to display and preview creative work on a project, to review with collaborators and explore ideas together, all in real time and in the browser.

Spaces will be like a command center for teams (Image: Reproduction/Adobe)

Spaces will serve as a species. a shared repository where teams can access and organize files into libraries or links. The idea is that it serves as an image manager in which people can view active Canvas canvases, shared documents and edits made.

Creative Cloud Canvas and Spaces are currently available in beta private, more crudely than the brothers, and expected to be released only next year.

