Last Night in Soho | New animated poster plays with past and present

Universal Pictures has brought a new animated poster of Last Night in Soho, the new thriller by Edgar Wright (

In Rhythm of Escape) starring Anya Taylor-Joy and which hits theaters in November. The illustration is directly inspired by the artistic style of the films of the decade 50 and mixes both the noir atmosphere with that kind of retro charm that matches what the own plot presents. That’s because the film will take place in two different moments. The first one, at present, focuses on the character Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a young designer who has just arrived in London to try to pursue her career in fashion. But she starts having strange dreams and experiencing the life of Sandy (Taylor-Joy), a singer who has lived all the glamor of the city for more than 50 years — and these two timelines begin to intersect as Sandy’s world begins to invade Eloise’s. — Last Night in Soho (@lastnightinsoho) October 23,

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

From this, as the poster itself reveals, we have a murder in the past that turns into a mystery to be solved in the present — and it is from this confusion It comes and goes in the temporal that Wright’s story unfolds.

And the newly released art also explores this duality of the two protagonists. While Sandy is in the foreground and this past portrayed in warm colors, Eloise’s present not only brings a much colder and heavier blue, but also the character herself with a much more tense expression. This joke is something the director himself has pointed out as one of the central points of Night Last in Soho, with Eloise becoming increasingly paranoid as Sandy’s reality passes to overlay yours.