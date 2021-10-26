Last Night in Soho | New animated poster plays with past and present
Universal Pictures has brought a new animated poster of Last Night in Soho, the new thriller by Edgar Wright (
That’s because the film will take place in two different moments. The first one, at present, focuses on the character Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a young designer who has just arrived in London to try to pursue her career in fashion. But she starts having strange dreams and experiencing the life of Sandy (Taylor-Joy), a singer who has lived all the glamor of the city for more than 50 years — and these two timelines begin to intersect as Sandy’s world begins to invade Eloise’s.
— Last Night in Soho (@lastnightinsoho) October 23,
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
From this, as the poster itself reveals, we have a murder in the past that turns into a mystery to be solved in the present — and it is from this confusion It comes and goes in the temporal that Wright’s story unfolds.
And the newly released art also explores this duality of the two protagonists. While Sandy is in the foreground and this past portrayed in warm colors, Eloise’s present not only brings a much colder and heavier blue, but also the character herself with a much more tense expression. This joke is something the director himself has pointed out as one of the central points of Night Last in Soho, with Eloise becoming increasingly paranoid as Sandy’s reality passes to overlay yours.
Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!
All this has made the film one of the most anticipated of the year. In addition to marking Wright’s return from the excellent In Rhythm of Escape, the new film is also the filmmaker’s definitive entry into suspense and horror — given his previous forays into genres had a more comical feel, as in Everybody Almost Dead and Large Lead. With Last Night in Soho, the tone seems to be much more serious and heavy.
In addition, the title also hitches a ride in the success of Anya Taylor-Joy, which has been on the rise in Hollywood since the success of The Queen’s Gambit. In Brazil, Last Night in Soho arrives in theaters on November 23 .
Source: Universal Pictures
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.