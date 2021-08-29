ireland vs zimbabwe 2nd t20 match report: Ireland vs zimbabwe 2nd t20 match report and Highlights: Ireland avenge the defeat, beat Zimbabwe in the second T20 to level the series

Dublin

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets in the second T20I of the 5-match series. With this, they have leveled the series 1-1. Batting first, Zimbabwe scored 152 runs for 5 wickets in the match. In reply, Ireland team won by scoring 153 runs in 18.3 overs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The hero of this match was Kevin O’Brien, who played a brilliant innings of 60 runs in 41 balls with the help of 7 fours and sixes. Apart from this, he gave a tremendous start for the first wicket with Paul Starling (37) adding 59 runs in 6.2 overs, which was taken advantage of by George Dockrell. Dockrell ensured the team’s victory by scoring 33 not out in 26 balls with the help of 3 fours.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first. For him, Milton Shumbha scored an unbeaten 46 runs in 27 balls with the help of 4 fours and 2 sixes, while Ryan Burle scored an unbeaten 37 runs in 33 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. However, the bowlers ruined the hard work of both of them.

Earlier, Zimbabwe had registered a thrilling win in the first T20, while the third T20 of the series will be played on September 1. This match will also take place in Dublin.