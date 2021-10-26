Pokémon GO will celebrate Day of the Dead with many shiny

For the second year running, Pokémon GO will expand the Halloween event to celebrate the Day of the Dead in-game, with benefits for trainers. The holiday celebrated in Mexico and other countries in Latin America, honors the life and memory of family and friends who are no longer with us. In Brazil, the date is marked by the Day of the Dead, on November 2nd.

Unite Pokémon Reveals Halloween Event

trivia about Nintendo

Pokémon Legends Trailer: Arceus reveals new forms of Zorua and Zoroark Different of 59, when Pokémon GO received an event to mark the date only in the Latin America and the Caribbean, the 2021 edition of the Day of the Dead will embrace the whole world. The event will start on November 1st, at at the local time of the coaches, and runs until 2nd of November, at h23. Globally applied bonuses include a buff for the Bait and Incense Modules, which will last 59 minutes each during the event. Players will also receive double stardust for each capture during the period. Pokémon will celebrate Day of the Dead (Image: Disclosure/Niantic) Although every player in the world can participate in the event, coaches from Latin America and the Caribbean will receive a handful of extra bonuses. In these regions, Latin Americans and Caribbeans will more easily encounter standout monsters, including ghost-type Pokémon that have flowers. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! 25152622

Subscribe to Live Gold for only R$ 59/month and have fun with your friends in Xbox multiplayer mode and get access to exclusive discounts!

One of the highlights of the celebration will be the possibility of capturing some shiny Pokémon species that will appear more easily. During the 29 hours, it will be easier to find the glowing versions of Cubone, Sunkern, Murkrow, Houndour, Sableye, Roselia , Drifloon and Yamask. The shiny versions of Cubone, Sunkern, Roselia and Alolan Marowak can still be found at the end of field missions during the event.

Source: Dot Esports