scientists-find-clues-associated-with-paranoia-in-covid-teenagers

The antibodies appeared in a clear fluid that flows around the hollow spaces of the brain and spinal cord called the cerebrospinal (CSF). Although these antibodies can attack brain tissue, the researchers claim that it is too early to say that these antibodies directly caused the symptoms, because many of them appear to target structures located inside cells.

The authors of the article suspect that these antibodies are indicative of an out-of-control autoimmune response that may be driving the symptoms, without necessarily causing the symptoms directly. Researchers recall that other viruses, such as herpes, can sometimes lead to the development of antibodies that attack brain cells, triggering harmful inflammation and causing neurological symptoms.