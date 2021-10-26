Scientists find clues associated with paranoia in covid teenagers

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
1
scientists-find-clues-associated-with-paranoia-in-covid-teenagers

In a study published last Monday (1024), researchers from University of California identified harmful antibodies in the brains of two teenagers who developed severe psychiatric symptoms such as paranoia, delusions, and suicidal thoughts during covid- -.

  • At this stage of the pandemic, children and adolescents need even more protection
  • Ministry of Health recommends covid vaccination again for teenagers
  • Adolescent discovers their own “death” in line to be vaccinated against covid-

    The antibodies appeared in a clear fluid that flows around the hollow spaces of the brain and spinal cord called the cerebrospinal (CSF). Although these antibodies can attack brain tissue, the researchers claim that it is too early to say that these antibodies directly caused the symptoms, because many of them appear to target structures located inside cells.

    The authors of the article suspect that these antibodies are indicative of an out-of-control autoimmune response that may be driving the symptoms, without necessarily causing the symptoms directly. Researchers recall that other viruses, such as herpes, can sometimes lead to the development of antibodies that attack brain cells, triggering harmful inflammation and causing neurological symptoms.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    (Image: Fakurian Design/Unsplash)

    The team then used laboratory experiments to identify the targets that the neural antibodies seized, and signaled a series of potential targets and focused on a protein called transcription factor 4 (TCF4). Mutations in the gene for TCF4 can cause a rare neurological disorder called Pitt-Hopkins syndrome, and dysfunctional TCF4 is thought to be involved in schizophrenia.

    These findings suggest that autoantibodies may contribute to an uncontrolled immune response. The idea is that in future studies, the team will be able to examine the CSF of children and young people with covid- who did not have neuropsychiatric symptoms . The study can be found here.

    Source: Live Science

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    1024 475380

    475380 1024

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
    1
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of How to increase the points multiplier in Subway Surfers

    How to increase the points multiplier in Subway Surfers

    September 30, 2021
    Photo of Spider-Man 3 │ Tom Holland believes film will be the end of the franchise

    Spider-Man 3 │ Tom Holland believes film will be the end of the franchise

    October 15, 2021
    Photo of Switch Online will feature Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games

    Switch Online will feature Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games

    September 23, 2021
    Photo of Job selection platforms are criticized for failing to automate

    Job selection platforms are criticized for failing to automate

    September 28, 2021
    Back to top button