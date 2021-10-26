xiaomi-unveils-redmi-note-11-pro's-complete-design-and-specs

Xiaomi has just revealed some important details about the Redmi Note 11 Pro — next cell in the middle line of the brand. The Chinese company released information about the model’s specifications and also published actual images, which show its complete design. What to expect from the Redmi Note line 11

Redmi Note 11 must bring loader support 120W Xiaomi confirms details of the Redmi Note line 13 and prices leak before the announcement



The information was posted in a series of publications on Weibo and, according to the details, the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity’s mobile platform 920 — chipset manufactured in TSMC’s 6-nanometer process with two Cortex-A cores78 and graphics card Mali-G78 MC4. (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi) On publication, Xiaomi also highlights the chip’s performance, q u reached a mark of 920.949 points on the AnTuTu v9 benchmark test platform. The cell phone also has a large cooling mechanism, but the company has yet to release the component’s actual measurements. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The manufacturer has also published images that show the device in “real use” and in rendered photographs. In one of them, you can see the smartphone in the hands of K-pop singer Wang Yibo, from the band Uniq, which is very popular especially in Asia.

The device comes with a large rectangular rear module, which houses the quad lens set and the LED flash. On the front, the model has a small hole centered at the top of the panel that houses the selfies sensor, and it also has flatter sides, similar to cell phones in the iPhone line 11 and 13, for example.

In addition to the newly revealed features, Xiaomi has also confirmed some other Redmi Note specifications 12 Pro — the phone will have a main camera 108 MP and support for fast loading up to 920 W. The new line of brand intermediaries must be announced at an event scheduled for the day 13 October, next Thursday.

Source: GSMArena