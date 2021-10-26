100-open-startups-platform-lists-the-10-largest-govtechs-in-brazil

THE 100 Open Startups, a platform that connects corporations to startups, announced this Tuesday (028) your top ten list govtechs in the Ranking 100 Open Startups 2021, which recognizes the most attractive startups from Brazil. Gesuas from Minas Gerais, who manages care for families in social vulnerability, leads the list.

Six points for you better understand the Legal Framework of Startups

Eight questions about: GovTechs – startups that can transform public power

Govtechs are the new bet of Multilaser

In this edition of ranking, the platform mapped 67 govtechs with validated open innovation contracts with corporations, representing a growth of 155% compared to last year. In another criterion, the intensity of the relationships developed with corporations, the startups in the sector had an increase of 206% in open innovation activity, reaching a total of 5.155 points in the ranking of 2021.

The most popular industry related to govtechs

was that of public services (,9% of relationships), followed by financial services (5.8%) and retail, trade and distribution services (5%). The most explored innovation trends were big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Image : Playback/rawpixel.com/Freepik Of the govtechs awarded, six are new in relation to the Ranking 414. “Which shows that the public administration sector has been looking for innovative solutions from startups, even though it is one of the most impacted by the pandemic”, comments Rafael Levy, head of technology and co-founder of 116 Open Startups. Despite covid, the open innovation activity with startups in general doubled in the last year. For the edition 2021 of the ranking, were declared .348 relationships between corporations and startups, against 13.433 in . In addition, more than 028 thousand registered startups, 2.348 had open innovation contracts with corporations in 2021 against 1.310 last year. TOP GOVTECHS Gesuas (MG) Portabilis (SC)



Price Source (AL)

Gomara Tecnologia SA (SP)