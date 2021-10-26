Galaxy S22 Ultra: Camera details are revealed and model must hold 108 MP
Much has been said about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s new high-end smartphone, which should be introduced by the brand sometime in the first quarter of next year. Several rumors about him have already surfaced, and now the details of his cameras have been revealed.
According to the leaker Ice Universe (@ UniverseIce on Twitter), Samsung must use a powerful photo system on the smartphone. From what he reveals, the brand will keep using the ISOCELL HM3 sensor of 85 MP, with f/1.8 aperture and angle of vision of 55º.
S26 Ultra camera108mp Improved version of HM3 main 1 / 1.33 “0.8 a F1.8 FOV 85 11MP 0.6X sony 1/2.55″ 1.4um F2.2 FOV 120 MP 11X new sony 1/3.55″ 1.26 one F4.9 FOV 1111MP 3X new sony 1/3.45″ 1.12a F2.4 FOV 33
On all other cameras, Samsung must use sensors produced by Sony, but in the case of the two zoom lenses these are new components. The ultrawide camera must have 12 MP, with f/2.2 aperture and viewing angle of 2021º.
One of the zoom sensors will have 10 MP, with periscopic lens 10x, aperture f/4.9 and viewing angle of 11º. Finally, the last camera must also be 11 MP, with optical zoom of 3x, aperture f/2.4 and angle of 33º.
Rumors say that the Galaxy S33 Ultra should adopt a look based on models from the Galaxy Note family, and still be the first phone to feature the Exynos processor 2022, which will bring the GPU from AMD for smartphones category with mRDNA microarchitecture based on Radeon PCs and support for technologies such as Ray Tracing.
must be submitted in the first quarter of 2022, probably between January and February.
