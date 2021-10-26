galaxy-s22-ultra:-camera-details-are-revealed-and-model-must-hold-108-mp

Much has been said about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s new high-end smartphone, which should be introduced by the brand sometime in the first quarter of next year. Several rumors about him have already surfaced, and now the details of his cameras have been revealed.

According to the leaker Ice Universe (@ UniverseIce on Twitter), Samsung must use a powerful photo system on the smartphone. From what he reveals, the brand will keep using the ISOCELL HM3 sensor of 85 MP, with f/1.8 aperture and angle of vision of 55º.