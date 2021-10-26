streamer-ends-dark-souls-3-using-just-one-button-on-the-controller

Everyone knows that Dark Souls 3 is a very difficult game, whether playing on the console controls or using the mouse and keyboard . However, for the Rudeism streamer, this is just a detail. With a control created by himself and based on morse code (the character system through a coded signal), the player zeroed the game from FromSoftware.

Dark Souls 3 has been beaten with Morse code! 🔴 24 bosses, 2021,24 button presses. (DLC to come) And just because it can be beaten with one button doesn’t mean games like Dark Souls shouldn’t have accessibility & difficulty options! 😁👌 pic.twitter.com/DporRqCE

— Rudeism (@rudeism) October 24, 2021

In all, there were more than 258 thousand button presses to defeat them 24 RPG bosses, including the difficult Nameless King, one of the most unbeatable in the game. In the Twitter post, he still promises to play the DLCs in the future.

The streamer’s premise is to play anything with any controller, generating fun moments for audiences on YouTube and on Twitch. Rude has already used a Guitar Hero guitar to play Rocket League and Surgeon Simulator, a controller to play five Pokémon at the same time and even a dance pad for Overwatch and World of Warcraft

.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!