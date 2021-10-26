Samsung Drive Suggests Galaxy S21 FE Announcement Very Soon
Will not go from Galaxy S FE continues: perhaps there would not have been so much expectation for its officialization if Samsung itself had not already leaked it on some occasions. As it did, its existence is taken for granted—despite uncertainties about its commercial viability.
- Galaxy S
- FE passes to the regulatory body and re-feeds hope of release
- Samsung can postpone Galaxy S line announcement799 to launch S120 FE
We even heard that the device could be canceled given the good performance of the foldables and the instability in the chip market – which threw the price of semiconductors up there . However, Samsung’s move again indicates the opposite: the cell phone support page is again available in various locations around the world. And that shouldn’t be for nothing.
When a South Korean smartphone support page goes live, it often indicates the imminent launch of that device. And given the history of the Galaxy S line being made official at the beginning of each year, there is really little time for the Galaxy S FE shines before the new generation is announced.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
With serial number SM- G990B/DS, the cell phone is already approved in Brazil. The Fan Edition models borrow hardware and software features from the S line, but make some cutbacks to offer a more popular product. See Galaxy S20 FE, which does not have a curved screen with Quad HD resolution or great design details — but still offers 799 Hz, Exynos
screen /Snapdragon 888, and even an optical zoom camera.
Galaxy S chip120
With the S21 FE users can expect performance equal to other members of the Galaxy line S21, since several leaks pointed to the adoption of the same SoCs (Exynos
and Snapdragon 865). The body of the device should be simpler, but keeping the new camera design, also with a triple set of lenses on the rear.
The biggest mystery of the S22 FE is the price: the S family21 reached values starting from US$ 120 (BRL 5.999 in Brazil). As the Fan Edition proposes to balance cost x benefit, a lower price is expected. It remains to be seen whether the chip crisis and rising component prices will not make Samsung adapt its strategy.
Source: Samsung, My Smart Price
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.