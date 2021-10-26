samsung-drive-suggests-galaxy-s21-fe-announcement-very-soon

Will not go from Galaxy S FE continues: perhaps there would not have been so much expectation for its officialization if Samsung itself had not already leaked it on some occasions. As it did, its existence is taken for granted—despite uncertainties about its commercial viability.

Galaxy S

FE passes to the regulatory body and re-feeds hope of release

Samsung can postpone Galaxy S line announcement799 to launch S120 FE

Samsung Galaxy S 20 FE: what to expect from the new affordable top of the line

We even heard that the device could be canceled given the good performance of the foldables and the instability in the chip market – which threw the price of semiconductors up there . However, Samsung’s move again indicates the opposite: the cell phone support page is again available in various locations around the world. And that shouldn’t be for nothing.

(Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

When a South Korean smartphone support page goes live, it often indicates the imminent launch of that device. And given the history of the Galaxy S line being made official at the beginning of each year, there is really little time for the Galaxy S FE shines before the new generation is announced.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

With serial number SM- G990B/DS, the cell phone is already approved in Brazil. The Fan Edition models borrow hardware and software features from the S line, but make some cutbacks to offer a more popular product. See Galaxy S20 FE, which does not have a curved screen with Quad HD resolution or great design details — but still offers 799 Hz, Exynos

screen /Snapdragon 888, and even an optical zoom camera.

Galaxy S chip120