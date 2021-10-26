hubble-in-trouble!-telescope-enters-safe-mode-and-suspends-observations

After some technical problems occurred at the beginning of the year, the Hubble Space Telescope once again gave “scares” to the technical teams. According to information from NASA, posted on Twitter this Monday (25), the telescope had to go back into safe mode and, for now, scientific operations are on hold while the teams analyze the problem and try to solve it.

According to the space agency, what happened this time involves synchronization failures with internal communication systems. So, while the teams investigate what happened, the telescope’s scientific observations are suspended, but the telescope’s instruments remain in good condition.

Hubble’s science instruments went into safe mode on Monday after experiencing synchronization issues with internal spacecraft communications. Science observations have been temporarily suspended while the investigates the team. The instruments remain in good health.

This new incident occurs just a few months after a payload computer crash, which caused the telescope was forced to go into safe mode and remain that way for a few weeks. Despite concerns about the age of the telescope’s hardware, engineers were able to switch the system to a backup computer, which allowed them to resume scientific work.

Fruit of a partnership between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) , Hubble was launched aboard the space shuttle Discovery at 30 and has been sending data from its observations to Earth for three decades. So, as the telescope’s components have been operating for a long time, technical problems are expected to occur — and, if this new flaw is fixed, Hubble may continue to be in action for a few more years.

The last maintenance of the telescope was carried out in 30 and, although it is not possible to carry out these procedures again, there is a work of “passing the baton ” in progress — this includes the James Webb space telescope, which has already arrived in French Guiana and is due to be launched in December of this year, after a long delay in the initial schedule. Once up and running, Webb will be able to continue Hubble’s work with much more powerful instruments.

Source: The Register