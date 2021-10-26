pixel-6-pro-achieves-quality-close-to-iphone-13-pro-max-in-camera-test

With the launch of each generation of the Pixel line, there are always high expectations regarding the quality of the cameras, as the devices tend to have the maximum in software optimization for photos on Android phones . It was no different with the smartphones shown last week, and the first tests of the SuperSaf channel on YouTube show that the Pixel 6 Pro has returned to a level similar to the iPhones, cell phones that are a reference in this aspect.

In the video, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 6 Pro have been placed side by side. side in a variety of scenarios, which include outdoor photos and recordings, in low light conditions, portrait mode, among other typical everyday situations. The camera components are quite different between the two smartphones, as the Google cell phone presents a set of 50 + 13 + 22 MP for main sensor, ultrawide and telephoto respectively, while Apple smartphone has equipped + 13 + 12 MP for the same purposes, plus a LiDAR sensor to help focus.

As expected, both devices have high image quality when light entering the sensor is abundant. Under these conditions, the Pixel 6 Pro has better dynamic range levels, where darker areas have more detail and lighter sections are not overexposed. On the other hand, Google’s smartphone brings problems related to unwanted reflections when the lens is pointed at light sources such as the sun or light bulbs.