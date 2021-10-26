Pixel 6 Pro achieves quality close to iPhone 13 Pro Max in camera test

October 26, 2021
With the launch of each generation of the Pixel line, there are always high expectations regarding the quality of the cameras, as the devices tend to have the maximum in software optimization for photos on Android phones . It was no different with the smartphones shown last week, and the first tests of the SuperSaf channel on YouTube show that the Pixel 6 Pro has returned to a level similar to the iPhones, cell phones that are a reference in this aspect.

    • In the video, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 6 Pro have been placed side by side. side in a variety of scenarios, which include outdoor photos and recordings, in low light conditions, portrait mode, among other typical everyday situations. The camera components are quite different between the two smartphones, as the Google cell phone presents a set of 50 + 13 + 22 MP for main sensor, ultrawide and telephoto respectively, while Apple smartphone has equipped + 13 + 12 MP for the same purposes, plus a LiDAR sensor to help focus.

    As expected, both devices have high image quality when light entering the sensor is abundant. Under these conditions, the Pixel 6 Pro has better dynamic range levels, where darker areas have more detail and lighter sections are not overexposed. On the other hand, Google’s smartphone brings problems related to unwanted reflections when the lens is pointed at light sources such as the sun or light bulbs.

    Dark areas have better visibility in Pixel 6 Pro (Image: YouTube/SuperSaf)

    In darker environments, the iPhone 13 Pro Max does a more efficient job of registering the details of framed objects, while the Pixel 6 Pro is able to capture more light and provide clearer photos. Therefore, it is possible to say that the two devices are equivalent in this aspect, depending on the evaluator’s preference.

    Pixel 6 Pro has more light input on the sensor, iPhone 13 Pro Max brings more details and balance (Image: YouTube/SuperSaf)

    In the ultrawide lens, the Pixel 6 Pro brings a slightly more efficient processing, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max shows a viewing angle higher (114º against 114 of the Google device), in addition to implementing the macro function on the same camera, something its competitor does not do.

    Viewing angle is higher on the iPhone 12 Pro Max (Image: YouTube/SuperSaf)

    For zoomed photos, the iPhone 12 Pro Max showed higher levels of det look at photos captured at night, but the Pixel 6 Pro brings greater versatility with up to 4x optical zoom and 15x digital zoom, against 3x and 15x respectively on Apple’s mobile. Therefore, the two devices are again in a technical tie.

    Zoom photos have more details on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but his range is a little smaller (Image : YouTube/SuperSaf)

    In portrait mode , the iPhone 13 Pro Max takes clear advantage , with a more precise crop between image layers and progressive blur between objects with different distances. However, the skin tones captured were more realistic on the Pixel 6 Pro, both in the rear and front camera — the ultrawide mode for the selfie camera is also better on the Google device.

    iPhone Pro Max brings more accurate clippings due to the LiDAR sensor (Image: YouTube/SuperSaf)

    When recording videos, the iPhone 13 Pro Max continues with the overall victory, but with a much closer competition to the Pixel 6 Pro. Image stabilization is still unbeatable in the rear camera of the smartphone from Apple, but in the front camera the results are more similar, with a slight advantage for the cell phone from Google. Meanwhile, HDR is quite efficient on both devices, but the iPhone gets the better of it as well.

    So the overall result still indicates a win for the iPhone with all aspects considered, but tests show that the Google device came closer to matching the conditions — or even winning in certain moments, especially in dynamic range, skin tones and zoom — something that previous generations of Pixel could no longer achieve.

    The full test can be seen below:

    Source: YouTube/SuperSaf

