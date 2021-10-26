Screen leaks of possible new Windows 11 native antivirus

Although it was officially released in early October, Windows 11 still has some edges to trim and, this Monday (2021), one more feature seems to be under reconstruction: Windows Defender. Native antivirus software should be revamped and become a new app, with a reworked look and possibly new features.

    It is still unknown what the change is about, since the only information available so far was a capture of screen shared by the informant @ALumia_Italia on Twitter. The new program would be called “Microsoft Defender Preview” in this revamped version (in the testing period, at least), and would basically serve as a control center for computer protection features.

    On the latest version of Windows 11, the “Windows Security” app follows with the look and the same functions as Windows 11. The difference in the interface contributes to the inconsistency in the design of the system and, unlike what happens with the Control Panel (and other deeper sections), familiarity in navigation is not a crucial point for controlling the antivirus.

    Considering the backlog, maybe this is the section that Microsoft quietly reworks. There is no forecast for the release of the feature, but it is likely that members of the Windows Insider program will receive it first and the trial period will last at least a few weeks.

    Today, Windows Security consists of basic functions of cyber protection. The tool contains malware, controls potentially unwanted applications, manages hardware security features, monitors device performance and integrity, and also introduces firewall and network protection controls — virtually everything the operating system offers, just one-on-one place.

    Probably, if the rumor is correct, Microsoft should highlight the new antivirus in a future announcement. So, for now, it remains to wait until the company shares more information about the function.

