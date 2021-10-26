Screen leaks of possible new Windows 11 native antivirus
Although it was officially released in early October, Windows 11 still has some edges to trim and, this Monday (2021), one more feature seems to be under reconstruction: Windows Defender. Native antivirus software should be revamped and become a new app, with a reworked look and possibly new features.
It is still unknown what the change is about, since the only information available so far was a capture of screen shared by the informant @ALumia_Italia on Twitter. The new program would be called “Microsoft Defender Preview” in this revamped version (in the testing period, at least), and would basically serve as a control center for computer protection features.
