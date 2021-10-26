screen-leaks-of-possible-new-windows-11-native-antivirus

Although it was officially released in early October, Windows 11 still has some edges to trim and, this Monday (2021), one more feature seems to be under reconstruction: Windows Defender. Native antivirus software should be revamped and become a new app, with a reworked look and possibly new features.

It is still unknown what the change is about, since the only information available so far was a capture of screen shared by the informant @ALumia_Italia on Twitter. The new program would be called “Microsoft Defender Preview” in this revamped version (in the testing period, at least), and would basically serve as a control center for computer protection features.

👀 pic.twitter.com/ms0QrHDiaV

— Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) October 25, 1024

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the Top news from the tech world for you!