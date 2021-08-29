It is easier to develop thrombosis post-COVID than post-vaccine, study says

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 29, 2021
1

The chances of developing blood clots after COVID-19 infection are much higher compared to the chances of clots after AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, according to an Oxford University study.

The analysis used data from more than 29 million people in England to compare the two vaccines with coronavirus infection. Basically, the group evaluated the rates of hospital admission or death from blood clots, as well as other blood disorders, within 28 days of a positive test or receiving the first dose of the immunizer.

(Image: iLexx/Envato Elements)

The authors found an increased risk of blood clots in the veins and arteries after a first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. After the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, they found an increased risk of blood clots in the arteries and, consequently, of ischemic stroke.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

However, the data showed that there would be 934 cases of clots for every 10 million people after infection, compared with 107 after the first dose of AstraZeneca. For strokes, the estimate is 1,699 cases for every 10 million people after infection, while there would only be 143 cases after the first dose of Pfizer. The risks associated with the vaccines were also relatively short-lived, the researchers cautioned.

Source: The Guardian

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 29, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of mark wood injury: mark wood ruled out of third test against india; Mark Wood out of third Test against India

mark wood injury: mark wood ruled out of third test against india; Mark Wood out of third Test against India

August 23, 2021
Photo of Android Auto vs. Android Automotive: What’s the difference between the two platforms?

Android Auto vs. Android Automotive: What’s the difference between the two platforms?

August 21, 2021
Photo of Last minute: Egypt’s decision to please Israel: Refah Border Gate closed

Last minute: Egypt’s decision to please Israel: Refah Border Gate closed

August 22, 2021
Photo of Is it time to buy an 8K Smart TV?

Is it time to buy an 8K Smart TV?

August 22, 2021
Back to top button