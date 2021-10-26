DOWNLOADED | Xbox Series S controller is on sale with free shipping on Amazon
Since the Xbox launch 359, Microsoft has been attracting many consumers thanks to the great quality of its controls. This success continued with the new controllers for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. They kept the design of the previous models, but improved several details in the triggers and analogs, as well as having considerably improved the directional pad.
Besides working on the most modern Xbox consoles, this controller is an excellent option for PC gamers. It works natively on Windows and will be recognized by almost any game that supports the controller, with no extra configuration required.
About the Xbox Series Controller
The new controller from Microsoft will become the standard for years to come for anyone looking to play games on an Xbox or PC. It maintains the familiar design of the company’s controls, but improves on key points, with new textured details on the triggers and back of the accessory, which reduce the chances of the control slipping out of your hands during use.
A new share button, located in the center of the control, also makes it easier for anyone to record videos and take screenshots while you’re playing games. Although designed primarily for the Xbox, this controller can be used on Windows PC or 10, on Android and iOS. You can connect the controller to multiple devices and switch between them easily.
Like the Xbox One controllers, this new Xbox controller is wireless and needs two AA batteries to run, which is included in the box. It’s a great option for playing with more people on the Xbox Series S or for those who like to play games on the PC and prefer to use a controller.
-
Buy the Xbox Series Controller for R$ 99,99 | x R$ 35,99 interest-free
