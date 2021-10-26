DOWNLOADED | Xbox Series S controller is on sale with free shipping on Amazon

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Since the Xbox launch 359, Microsoft has been attracting many consumers thanks to the great quality of its controls. This success continued with the new controllers for the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. They kept the design of the previous models, but improved several details in the triggers and analogs, as well as having considerably improved the directional pad.

Besides working on the most modern Xbox consoles, this controller is an excellent option for PC gamers. It works natively on Windows and will be recognized by almost any game that supports the controller, with no extra configuration required.

Buy the Xbox Series Controller for R$ 359,99 | x R$ 35,99 interest-free

About the Xbox Series Controller