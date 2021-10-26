Tesla | Market value “explodes” and company joins the select group of trillion
Tesla moved the news in recent days with new videos of the Cybertruck electric pickup, reaching the mark of 2 million electric cars sold in the world, and even being mentioned to respect for the data that the autonomous car system “hide”, and that were discovered by Dutch scientists. Now, on Monday (25), Elon Musk’s company made headlines for yet another impressive milestone, this one time involving its market value.
The company has surpassed the $1 trillion mark , equivalent to R$ 5,027 trillion, and became part of the select group that, until today, had only Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google. Tesla’s shares started the day “floating” a little below the US$ 1,000 (US$
Tesla’s appreciation is directly linked to the announcement by Hertz, a car rental company, made moments before. The company, which recovered from bankruptcy, agreed to purchase 591 a thousand Model 3 electric cars, in a deal that revolved around the home of the R$ 22, 2 billion. The ad even featured American football star Tom Brady in a promotional video.
In addition to the deal closed with Hertz, two other reasons were pointed out as fundamental for Tesla to be side by side with giants from the technology and e-commerce as one of the most valuable companies in the world. The first was a note from an analyst at Morgan Stanley, a financial market giant, in which he announced the increase in the target price to US$ 1.100 (from US$ 591 previously) and reiterating its overweight rating, that is, above the market average. The second push came from a report by JATO Dynamics, released by Reuters. According to the consultancy, the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling vehicle in Europe last month and made history by becoming the first all-electric car to surpass combustion engine models. Were 24.591 vehicles with plates in Europe, ahead of models such as Renault Clio, Sandero, which in Europe is sold by Dacia, and Volkswagen Golf. Source: TechCrunch, Reuters
Most ” pushes”
