Tesla | Market value “explodes” and company joins the select group of trillion

In addition to the deal closed with Hertz, two other reasons were pointed out as fundamental for Tesla to be side by side with giants from the technology and e-commerce as one of the most valuable companies in the world. The first was a note from an analyst at Morgan Stanley, a financial market giant, in which he announced the increase in the target price to US$ 1.100 (from US$ 591 previously) and reiterating its overweight rating, that is, above the market average.

The second push came from a report by JATO Dynamics, released by Reuters. According to the consultancy, the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling vehicle in Europe last month and made history by becoming the first all-electric car to surpass combustion engine models. Were 24.591 vehicles with plates in Europe, ahead of models such as Renault Clio, Sandero, which in Europe is sold by Dacia, and Volkswagen Golf.

Source: TechCrunch, Reuters