how-to-use-your-android-phone-as-a-wi-fi-hotspot

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
Over the years, using your Android phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot has become an extremely practical task. Through the function, also known as “tethering” or “using hotspot”, you can use your device’s mobile data to connect a smartphone or PC to the internet.

How create a Wi-Fi hotspot on your mobile

This feature can be very useful to help someone who has no mobile data, or at times when there isn’t one. WiFi point available. Below, we explain how to use an Android phone as a Wi-Fi router!

Access the Android Settings tab

After accessing the Settings from your mobile phone, click “Network & Internet”, tap “Wi-Fi Router & Connection” and then select “Wi-Fi Router”.

Open Android Settings and go to “Wi-Fi Router” and connection tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Configure the router

Before activating the hotspot function, choose a custom name for your network and assign a new password if you don’t want to use the default one.

Choose a name for the network and assign a password, if you like (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)

Activate the Wi-Fi hotspot

With the settings made, it is now possible to activate the Wi-Fi router of your day positive. Provide the password for others to access. It is also possible to allow access via QR Code by clicking the icon next to the network name.

After the adjustments, activate the function to use the cell phone as a Wi-Fi access point (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Be aware that some operators may limit the use of tethering or even even charge additional charges for it.

Connect a device to the network

The connection can be made in a similar way to accessing any Wi-Fi. Select the network through the “Wi-Fi” section, enter the password and click on “Connect”.

To connect, just connect to the Wi-Fi network normally (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno )

Ready! Now you can use your Android phone as a Wi-Fi router.

