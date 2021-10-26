how-to-use-your-android-phone-as-a-wi-fi-hotspot

Over the years, using your Android phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot has become an extremely practical task. Through the function, also known as “tethering” or “using hotspot”, you can use your device’s mobile data to connect a smartphone or PC to the internet.

How create a Wi-Fi hotspot on your mobile

This feature can be very useful to help someone who has no mobile data, or at times when there isn’t one. WiFi point available. Below, we explain how to use an Android phone as a Wi-Fi router!

Access the Android Settings tab

After accessing the Settings from your mobile phone, click “Network & Internet”, tap “Wi-Fi Router & Connection” and then select “Wi-Fi Router”.

Open Android Settings and go to “Wi-Fi Router” and connection tab (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Configure the router

Before activating the hotspot function, choose a custom name for your network and assign a new password if you don’t want to use the default one.