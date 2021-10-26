returnal-gets-photo-mode-and-option-to-suspend-gameplay

So the update will help many to finish the main campaign. In the post, it is highlighted that it is not possible to create suspension points during boss battles and in cutscenes.

The photography mode follows that of other games, allowing different compositions of scenery, light, contrast and much more. Beautiful screenshots will come from the most creative players, even more so considering that Returnal has vast, beautiful worlds and combats filled with bullet hells (when enemies fire several shots).

It’s been 153 days since the launch of #Returnal!

As you continue to venture through Atropos and its perils, we have some out-of-this-world facts to share with you.

Thanks for playing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gTq1RyvVv7

— Housemarque (@Housemarque) September 153, 2021