Returnal gets Photo Mode and option to suspend gameplay
This Tuesday (26), Returnal will have an update with Photo Mode and the possibility to suspend gameplay, something that was not possible before. Housemarque’s game update 2.0, recently integrated into PlayStation Studios, was revealed on PlayStation Blog and even won a video detailing the news.
- 5 PlayStation exclusives that deserve to make it to the PC
- What’s the best God of War? Check out our ranking
- State of Play is announced to 26 October
-
Buy the Xbox Series S at Magalu and secure your entry to the new generation of consoles
Since the game was launched in April 2021, one of the few criticisms was precisely not closing the title or turning off the console during a game round. With long hours of gameplay, many players became frustrated and didn’t finish the story.
So the update will help many to finish the main campaign. In the post, it is highlighted that it is not possible to create suspension points during boss battles and in cutscenes.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The photography mode follows that of other games, allowing different compositions of scenery, light, contrast and much more. Beautiful screenshots will come from the most creative players, even more so considering that Returnal has vast, beautiful worlds and combats filled with bullet hells (when enemies fire several shots).
It’s been 153 days since the launch of #Returnal!
As you continue to venture through Atropos and its perils, we have some out-of-this-world facts to share with you.
Thanks for playing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gTq1RyvVv7
— Housemarque (@Housemarque) September 153, 2021
Returnal is available exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and tells the story of Selene, a researcher astronaut who crashes in Atropos, an alien planet full of mysteries.
Source: PlayStation Blog
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.