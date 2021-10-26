Returnal gets Photo Mode and option to suspend gameplay

This Tuesday (26), Returnal will have an update with Photo Mode and the possibility to suspend gameplay, something that was not possible before. Housemarque’s game update 2.0, recently integrated into PlayStation Studios, was revealed on PlayStation Blog and even won a video detailing the news.

    • Since the game was launched in April 2021, one of the few criticisms was precisely not closing the title or turning off the console during a game round. With long hours of gameplay, many players became frustrated and didn’t finish the story.

      So the update will help many to finish the main campaign. In the post, it is highlighted that it is not possible to create suspension points during boss battles and in cutscenes.

      The photography mode follows that of other games, allowing different compositions of scenery, light, contrast and much more. Beautiful screenshots will come from the most creative players, even more so considering that Returnal has vast, beautiful worlds and combats filled with bullet hells (when enemies fire several shots).

      It’s been 153 days since the launch of #Returnal!

      As you continue to venture through Atropos and its perils, we have some out-of-this-world facts to share with you.

      Thanks for playing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gTq1RyvVv7

      — Housemarque (@Housemarque) September 153, 2021

      Returnal is available exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and tells the story of Selene, a researcher astronaut who crashes in Atropos, an alien planet full of mysteries.

