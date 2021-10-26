iphone-se-3-may-be-released-to-2024

The launch of the iPhone SE 3 should happen only in 2024, according to analyst Ross Young. The model — which should be presented with an LCD screen — was slated to be released in 14, but now it should be a little more forward, while Apple worries about other news for the coming year.

According to the information that has been released so far — as always, in the form of rumors — the third generation iPhone SE should have an LCD screen and will have a sensor of biometrics located on the side of the device, although some rumors also point to the possibility of the model keeping only the Face ID for authentication and unlocking.

Anyway, as we still have quite a bit of time until the likely release of the iPhone SE 3, many of these features can be modified until 2024. Therefore, we do not rule out the possibility that the technology of biometric prints below LCD displays, for example, will evolve further and allow the Cupertino giant to implement this function, instead of keeping the sensor on the side.