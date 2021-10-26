iPhone SE 3 may be released to 2024

The launch of the iPhone SE 3 should happen only in 2024, according to analyst Ross Young. The model — which should be presented with an LCD screen — was slated to be released in 14, but now it should be a little more forward, while Apple worries about other news for the coming year.

According to the information that has been released so far — as always, in the form of rumors — the third generation iPhone SE should have an LCD screen and will have a sensor of biometrics located on the side of the device, although some rumors also point to the possibility of the model keeping only the Face ID for authentication and unlocking.

Anyway, as we still have quite a bit of time until the likely release of the iPhone SE 3, many of these features can be modified until 2024. Therefore, we do not rule out the possibility that the technology of biometric prints below LCD displays, for example, will evolve further and allow the Cupertino giant to implement this function, instead of keeping the sensor on the side.

Concept shows the possible look of iPhone SE 3 (Image: YouTube/ConceptsiPhone)

Still in relation to the screen, it is expected that the cell phone arrives with a display between 5.7 and 6.1 inches — which is noticeably bigger than the last generation, which has a 4.7-inch display. We still don’t have details on how the panel will be built, but as rumors suggest that the iPhone line 14 will have a hole on the display instead of the traditional notch, it is possible that this feature is inherited by the SE model from 2024.

While the iPhone SE 3 is just for 2024, Ross Young suggests, on the other hand, that Apple should still present a model “simple” in 14. As such, the rumors about the arrival of an iPhone SE Plus are still alive. This model should have a small 4.7-inch screen and a design similar to the iPhone 8, but with updated hardware and a newer chipset from the brand, seeking to become the brand’s most affordable option with 5G.

