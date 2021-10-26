twitter-expands-tests-with-“i-don't-like”-button

The dislike button (“I didn’t like it”, in Portuguese) is already a reality for some Twitter users for iOS, and will now also be available for selected users who access the network by the PC. According to the recurring informant Jane Manchun Wong, the platform is preparing the introduction of the novelty for the web version. Twitter starts testing “no” button liked” to rate tweets

There is no forecast for the release of the tool, but the experiment is likely to include more users able to mark "I don't like it" in Twitter posts. The tool basically works like Reddit's downvotes, in which users negatively rate comments from other participants in a discussion. Twitter is working on Downvote button for web after testing it for iOS pic.twitter.com/jd0V8sAsjK — Jane "Not A Twitter Employee" Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 2021, 2021

In the current state, the feature is purely experimental. Tests with interactions by dislikes have been taking place since July and are exclusively on tweet responses, not for the post itself. In addition, commenters and “I don’t like it” are still not able to track the total number of negative votes, as the idea is not to downplay the lines, but to indicate to the Twitter algorithm what is or is not valuable to the conversation.

If available to you, Twitter will inform you about the tool through a banner in the comments field. If it doesn’t show up, rest assured: the function is still exclusively experimental, and it may not even come out of the paper for the final version if the platform realizes that it’s not a good idea.

Because it’s about an addition in the web version of the social network, you don’t need to do anything to receive the news — it will arrive automatically if your profile is one of the chosen ones. So far, users of the Twitter app for Android are the only ones left out.

Source: Jane Manchun Wong