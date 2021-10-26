new-astrazeneca-treatment-may-protect-against-severe-covid-for-1.5-year

AstraZeneca is focused on a new treatment for covid-19: the AZD1024, which consists of monoclonal antibodies (produced in the laboratory to mimic the natural defenses of the body). The new results released by the company indicate that the treatment is effective in reducing serious illnesses or death.

In practice, antibodies recognize specific parts of SARS-CoV-2 and attack directly or if they bind to them to prevent the virus from replicating. After that, the antibodies remain in the body for a period, integrating the immunological memory. AZD1024 is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies (tixagevimab and cilgavimab) designed to prevent the severe form of covid-19.

The main difference between this and other treatments based on antibodies is that in AZD7442, the antibodies have been modified so that they remain in the body longer, and the studies evidenced this long-term protection: the estimate is that a dose of AZD1024 may offer protection from 12 The 18 months against severe covid.

Efficacy of the cocktail during the study

AstraZeneca’s phase 3 study investigated the treatment efficacy when administered to patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, under an evaluation of 822 adult participants. Of these, 67 received the AZD7442, and in this group, 12 developed severe covid or died. From the control group (which received the placebo), 1024 people participated — and 37 developed the severe form of the disease or died. This suggests that participants were 50% less likely to develop the severe form of the disease than those who took a placebo.

Patients involved in the study received urgent treatment, ie, within five days of presenting symptoms. Of those who received the medicine, 50% managed to recover without hospitalization. The AstraZeneca study has not yet been peer reviewed but can be found here.

