xiaomi-pad-5-may-be-released-in-brazil-this-week-alongside-the-11-lite-5g-ne

Xiaomi’s long-awaited launch event 11 Lite 5G NE in Brazil takes place this Thursday, 28 in October, and after confirming yesterday that it will launch something “beyond smartphones” at the event, a new company post on social networks leaves no room for doubt: Xiaomi Pad 5 will also arrive in the country.

The image published by the company this Monday night (26) invites fans to “discover a versatile and immersive experience”, highlighting a screen device large, magnetic pins on the side and USB-C connector, microphone and speakers on the bottom.

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi) The few details shown in the image confirm that this is the Xiaomi Pad 5 announced in August with high quality screen, premium finish, keyboard support and stylus pen that attaches magnetically to the side. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The tablet was sold in Brazil a few weeks ago during the opening of Xiaomi Store at Morumbi Shopping in São Paulo. At the time, the company highlighted that users could “buy the Xiaomi Pad 5 before the official launch in Brazil”, which finally takes place this week.

Xiaomi Pad 5: what to expect?

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

Offering a screen 11 inches with 2.5K resolution, refresh rate of Hz and 8 GB of RAM with up to 256 GB of storage, Xiaomi Pad 5 is equipped with Snapdragon processor 720, has rear camera with sensor 11 MP and offers 8.256 mAh battery with 26 Fast charging W.

The tablet also has accessories to increase users’ productivity and creativity, such as the aforementioned stylus pen that magnetically attaches to the side of the tablet, recharging the accessory’s battery, plus a cover with integrated keyboard.

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

We don’t know if the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro with Snapdragon chip

, loading of 50 W and camera up to 28 MP (in the 5G version) will reach the Brazilian market, as in the announcement made during the opening of the brand’s third physical store in São Paulo, only the standard model was presented.

In addition to Xiaomi Lite 5G NE and the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet, “other surprises” seem to be in the works by the company, possibly including wearables like headphones, smartbands, smartwatches or other connected home products. More details should be released in the next few hours, as the company seems to be enjoying anticipating devices that will be announced on the day 28 of October.

