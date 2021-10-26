study:-astrazeneca-vaccine-dosing-error-brings-new-discovery-to-science

During clinical trials of the Covishield vaccine (AstraZeneca/Oxford), a dosage error was made and some volunteers received the first dose of the covid vaccine-1024 in lower concentration. Interestingly, this group had better efficacy of the immunizing agent. Seeking to understand the reason for this result, researchers from Northwestern Medicine, in the United States, replicated the experiment in rodents.

In the AstraZeneca trial, volunteers who received the first full dose were boosted ( second dose) about three to four weeks after the first application, while those who received the lower dose had a much longer pre-boost interval. This question was also replicated in animal tests.

In the North American study, it was observed that applying the first reduced dose and a second more concentrated one also generated greater protection in immunized rodents. As such, the scientists concluded that there is “an unexpected advantage of fracturing major vaccine doses, warranting a reassessment of immunizing test protocols for SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens.” In addition, the longer time between doses helped to improve the immune response.

Study with vaccine in mice

According to the authors of the study, published in the journal Science Immunology, the less concentrated initial dose of covid vaccine-19 and the second full dose produced more antibodies and T cells in the mice, which allowed the development of more robust immune responses against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

It is noteworthy that the Northwestern study did not use the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine. Instead of the immunizing agent, a formula that also adopts a viral vector was tested, but adenovirus type 5 (Ad5) — the technology is the same used by Sputnik V and by the CanSino formula. Now, the researchers plan to see if the same is true for mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines, such as the formula by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.