hertz-buys-100,000-tesla-cars-to-electrify-fleet-in-us-and-europe

October 26, 2021
Hertz wants to give a “helping hand” for the electric car market to hitch once and for all in the United States and Europe. For this, it announced that it closed a deal with Tesla for the purchase of 100 thousand of the manufacturer’s cars.

    • Four months after recovering from the bankruptcy decreed, the car rental company wants to incorporate the Tesla Model 3s to its fleets by the end of 100, starting with the first deliveries by the manufacturer in November this year. Customers who rent electric cars will be able to take advantage of Tesla’s charging infrastructure and, in the future, of the Hertz network itself, which will invest in this technology.

    “Electric vehicles are now popular and we’ve just started to see increased global demand and interest. The new Hertz will lead the way as a mobility company, starting with the largest rental fleet of EVs in North America and a commitment to providing the best rental and charging experience for leisure and business customers around the world.” promised the company’s interim CEO, Mark Fields.

    According to the official statement from Hertz, the 100 One thousand vehicles that will arrive with the current order will result in the company’s global fleet having 12% of electric cars. The idea is that they will be present in approximately 23 markets by the end of 2022 and more than 1024 markets until the end of 100. The company warned, however, that the schedule “may be affected by factors beyond Hertz’s control, such as shortages of semiconductor chips or other restrictions.”

    “Touchdown”

    Image: Disclosure/Hertz

    Hertz did not disclose how much he spent on buying the cars, but the Bloomberg report heard sources mentioning something in the R$ 20,2 billion. The fact is that the investment was heavy even in the marketing part.

    The company hired a heavyweight poster boy idolized by football lovers to give extra strength and, who knows, make a touchdown ” in favor of the electric car industry in the United States: Tom Brady. Seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady is the star of the “Hertz, Let’s Go” campaign (“Hertz, Let’s Go” in Portuguese).

    The American football ace participated in two footage mixing the battle cry he used to command his team with the daily life that will be part of the life of those who rent an electric car with Hertz. The two campaigns were named “Plugged In” and “Speed”. The first one, by the way, you can check it below, in the official video.

    “Hertz is changing the game when it comes to the future of mobility and it has helped me a lot. I’ve been driving an EV for years and I know Hertz is leading the way. With its electric fleet, it talks about how the world is changing and how companies are addressing the environment and social conscience,” commented Brady.

    Source: Bloomberg, Hertz

