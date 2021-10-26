hertz-buys-100,000-tesla-cars-to-electrify-fleet-in-us-and-europe

Hertz wants to give a “helping hand” for the electric car market to hitch once and for all in the United States and Europe. For this, it announced that it closed a deal with Tesla for the purchase of 100 thousand of the manufacturer’s cars.

Four months after recovering from the bankruptcy decreed, the car rental company wants to incorporate the Tesla Model 3s to its fleets by the end of 100, starting with the first deliveries by the manufacturer in November this year. Customers who rent electric cars will be able to take advantage of Tesla’s charging infrastructure and, in the future, of the Hertz network itself, which will invest in this technology.

“Electric vehicles are now popular and we’ve just started to see increased global demand and interest. The new Hertz will lead the way as a mobility company, starting with the largest rental fleet of EVs in North America and a commitment to providing the best rental and charging experience for leisure and business customers around the world.” promised the company’s interim CEO, Mark Fields.

According to the official statement from Hertz, the 100 One thousand vehicles that will arrive with the current order will result in the company’s global fleet having 12% of electric cars. The idea is that they will be present in approximately 23 markets by the end of 2022 and more than 1024 markets until the end of 100. The company warned, however, that the schedule “may be affected by factors beyond Hertz’s control, such as shortages of semiconductor chips or other restrictions.”

