Virat Kohli maintains remarkable cool: Virat Kohli maintains remarkable cool after IND vs ENG 3rd test post-match; Virat Kohli looked angry when asked such a question in the press conference, in response only ‘thank you’ could say, video viral

Leeds

In the third test against England, Team India suffered a crushing defeat by a cross and 76 runs. After the defeat on the fourth day of the Test, a strange incident happened with the captain of the Indian team, Virat Kohli, who came to the press conference. Here Kohli must have hardly controlled his anger and in response to the long question, all he could say was – Yes, thank you….

Actually, during the online press conference, a journalist questioned him about the batting technique. When Kohli started answering, he started speaking in the middle, ignoring the answer. The journalist had questioned him about his plans to play on the back foot in the match. On this, Kohli said – To be honest, I do not know how to answer this question? How can you play every ball on the backfoot? Unless it is according to his length.

Even before Kohli could complete his point, the journalist started saying – Team India missed the opportunity to score more runs due to playing less on the back foot. There was a bit of anger on Kohli’s face here, but he answered while handling himself – yes, thank you… The video of this moment is going viral on Twitter.

Let us inform that in the third Test of the series played at Headingley, India’s first innings was bowled out for 78 runs while England took a lead of 354 runs after scoring 432 runs in the first innings. But the Indian team was all out for 278 in the second innings and had to face the embarrassment of an innings defeat. With this the series has become level at 1-1.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat on the fast paced Headingley pitch. His bet backfired completely. Even the opposition team wondered why Kohli took this decision. The Indian batsmen could not bear the havoc of James Anderson (6/3) on the very first day and the top-3 batsmen returned to the pavilion for 21 runs. Soon the first innings was reduced to just 78 runs. From here, England had won half the game. Team India could not bear the pressure when he scored a huge score of 432 runs on the basis of a brilliant century by Joe Root (121).