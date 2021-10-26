$7 Smart Universal Control on AliExpress — is it worth the purchase?

Anyone who is addicted to shopping online is always on the lookout for possible promotions and discount coupons in virtual stores so as not to miss out on the best shopping opportunities. And a platform that always offers good chances is AliExpress, which has a good variety of low-cost products, aggressive punctual promotions and coupons to further lower the price.

But is it worth taking advantage of promotions like this? I personally decided to test and bought a smart remote control — useful for controlling TVs, air conditioners and fans, for example — which, between discounts and seasonal promotions, came out for around R$7 in total. Whether or not the purchase is worth it, check it out now!

The product and purchase (Image: Bruno Bertonzin/Canaltech) Smart remote controls have become increasingly popular among people who want to automate their home. In theory, they can replace any infrared control, be it the TV, cable tuner, radio, air conditioning, fan, among others. With it, just configure the accessory in a dedicated app and start controlling everything through the app or by voice commands. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! In my experience, I’ve tested the controller from a not very popular brand around here, eMastiff, and I’ve analyzed the device for just over a month in order to test its long-term durability. At the time I made the purchase, it had the option of free shipping to my address and I even got a coupon that reduced its official price by R$ 36,19 for BRL 7,46, which I considered a great find. (Image: Screenshot/Bruno Bertonzin) As it is a small and cheap product, there was no charge for the purchase and the import process was carried out quickly. In total, from the date of purchase to the day he arrived at my house — in the ABC region, in São Paulo — only ran 13 days: the purchase was made on the day 11 August and I already had the control in my hands at September 1st. Visual and Specifications The design of the eMastiff controller is very simple and minimalist — it’s a small square that fits in the palm of your hand. At the bottom, it has only one button, which serves to turn the device on and activate the pairing mode. It also has a rubber support underneath to prevent it from sliding across a table. Even its box is small and, in the packaging, comes only the controller itself, a quick installation manual and a micro USB cable for power that, unsurprisingly, is also a very discreet size. (Image: Bruno Bertonzin/Canaltech) In terms of specifications, it has dimensions of 70 x 50 x 13 mm and support for Wi-Fi bands 519997.11b/g/n, that is, it connects to the internet wirelessly only on the 2.4GHz network. Its dedicated app — Smart Life or Tuya — It is compatible with any Android phone from version 4.0 or iPhone from iOS 8. Its typical range is up to 8 meters, so it is necessary to leave it in the same environment as the devices that will be controlled. Furthermore, as communication with the electronics is carried out by the infrared emitter, obstacles between the control and the devices can interfere with the interpretation of commands. It also has integration with major digital assistants, such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so you can perform various voice commands, such as asking to turn off the TV, turn up the volume or switch between channel, for example. Usage experience Device has integration with the main digital assistants (Image: Disclosure/eMastiff) This is the part you might be most interested in: is it worth or not to buy a R$7 smart controller? Among strong competitors, which are already established in the Brazilian market, the temptation to spend little is very great, but the risk of buying a device that does not work properly is also high. That’s not what happened to me, however. I use the control for almost two months and it meets my expectations very well according to what it proposes and even the price paid for it. Overall, it works perfectly through the app — from the start I configured all my controls through the Smart Life app and was able to practically retire the remotes from the TVs here at home. Your initial setup might be a not complicated — the manual that came with the product looks outdated compared to the application and some on-screen options aren’t the same on paper, so those unfamiliar with electronics of this type can get lost in the initial setup. But it’s also not impossible to discover by yourself, mainly because of the good identification of the app for each type of device. In it, it is you can control almost any home electronics (Image: Disclosure/eMastiff)

Sometimes the app even automatically finds the device on the network to provide faster pairing, but that’s not good to rely on as it doesn’t always happen. You may actually have to look for the correct option in the menus.

Once configured and connected to the network, just locate the option to start adding the physical controls you have at home . And, for cases where the product or brand is not available in the app, the “DIY” mode (acronym for Do it Yourself, or Do it yourself) allows you to press a sequence of keys on the physical control for the smart to do it automatic recognition. This was my case to configure a fan I have here.

As said, the control by the app is almost perfect, you can access any function of the connected device without major problems. The biggest difficulty is in the integration with virtual assistants. Alexa, for example, doesn’t recognize all the controls’ commands, so you need to create “Scenes” in the app if you want to do something more elaborate.

Creating automations

The Smart app Life — or even Tuya — lets you create “Scenes” to automate some controls. To do this, simply define a sequence of keys in the app so that the control “presses” all of them in the desired order.

I, for example, created one that, in order, turns on the TV, activates the image and sound optimization mode and opens the Prime Video app so I can start my series or next movie. That way I can give a specific command to Alexa — or Google Assistant — to do all of this at once. This is a basic example, but the function allows the control to perform almost any action on the TV, simply “pressing” a pre-defined sequence of keys.

With this, keys or functions that were not recognized by Alexa required the definition of an action to allow this connection. A little more work to use the control with voice commands, but nothing too complicated.

