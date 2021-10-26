$7 Smart Universal Control on AliExpress — is it worth the purchase?
Anyone who is addicted to shopping online is always on the lookout for possible promotions and discount coupons in virtual stores so as not to miss out on the best shopping opportunities. And a platform that always offers good chances is AliExpress, which has a good variety of low-cost products, aggressive punctual promotions and coupons to further lower the price.
But is it worth taking advantage of promotions like this? I personally decided to test and bought a smart remote control — useful for controlling TVs, air conditioners and fans, for example — which, between discounts and seasonal promotions, came out for around R$7 in total. Whether or not the purchase is worth it, check it out now!
Sometimes the app even automatically finds the device on the network to provide faster pairing, but that’s not good to rely on as it doesn’t always happen. You may actually have to look for the correct option in the menus.
Once configured and connected to the network, just locate the option to start adding the physical controls you have at home . And, for cases where the product or brand is not available in the app, the “DIY” mode (acronym for Do it Yourself, or Do it yourself) allows you to press a sequence of keys on the physical control for the smart to do it automatic recognition. This was my case to configure a fan I have here.
As said, the control by the app is almost perfect, you can access any function of the connected device without major problems. The biggest difficulty is in the integration with virtual assistants. Alexa, for example, doesn’t recognize all the controls’ commands, so you need to create “Scenes” in the app if you want to do something more elaborate.
Creating automations
The Smart app Life — or even Tuya — lets you create “Scenes” to automate some controls. To do this, simply define a sequence of keys in the app so that the control “presses” all of them in the desired order.
I, for example, created one that, in order, turns on the TV, activates the image and sound optimization mode and opens the Prime Video app so I can start my series or next movie. That way I can give a specific command to Alexa — or Google Assistant — to do all of this at once. This is a basic example, but the function allows the control to perform almost any action on the TV, simply “pressing” a pre-defined sequence of keys.
With this, keys or functions that were not recognized by Alexa required the definition of an action to allow this connection. A little more work to use the control with voice commands, but nothing too complicated.
