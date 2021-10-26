youtube-will-have-news-dedicated-to-helping-you-discover-new-content

One of the biggest difficulties for newer creators is to compete with figures already consolidated on YouTube, which makes their content difficult to go viral, even if sometimes superior to rivals in terms of quality. The platform is aware of this and now intends to make it easier for interested people to access content that interests them.

YouTube announces that children’s channels bad quality will be demonetized

YouTube will let you start a video on mobile and end on PC

YouTube will finally start banning misinformation about vaccines

Google already does tests with a tab called “New to you” since the beginning of the year, but now should start releasing it to everyone. The novelty is displayed on the YouTube home page for cell phones, web and smart TVs: you must have an account and be logged into it, so the algorithm can deliver content accurately and based on your browsing style.

— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 25, 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to YouTube, the feature goes beyond the typical video recommendations that people already received in their feed, because they focus on new content and creators not yet explored. The idea is to open opportunities for young channels and videos recently posted on the platform, as a way to organically boost them to a segmented audience.

The tab is on the bar Service topics — when clicked, it changes to a gradient color — and should feature a new updated feed. Although this is a server-side update, developers recommend updating the app on mobile devices or smart TVs to not face any incompatibilities.