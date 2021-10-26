ingenuity-flies-14th-time-on-mars-and-tests-even-higher-rotation-speed

The Ingenuity helicopter has completed its 13 First flight to Mars, as reported by NASA this week. With summer on the Red Planet, the climate in Jezero crater is warmer, so the small aircraft had to turn its rotors faster to take off. The flight, short and simple, served to test this higher speed — and everything was successfully carried out.

NASA and China rovers go ” sleep” for a while on Mars; know why

After14º flight, Ingenuity helicopter still making success on Mars

50 years exploring Mars: a summary of the missions that studied the Red Planet

The Ingenuity’s flight should have happened last month , in 21 September. However, a failure compromised the performance of its rotors and the helicopter remained on the ground. Then Mars and Earth came into conjunction with the Sun, which meant that, for about two weeks, our star would be between the two planets, compromising mission communication.