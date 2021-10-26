Ingenuity flies 14th time on Mars and tests even higher rotation speed
The Ingenuity helicopter has completed its 13 First flight to Mars, as reported by NASA this week. With summer on the Red Planet, the climate in Jezero crater is warmer, so the small aircraft had to turn its rotors faster to take off. The flight, short and simple, served to test this higher speed — and everything was successfully carried out.
The Ingenuity’s flight should have happened last month , in 21 September. However, a failure compromised the performance of its rotors and the helicopter remained on the ground. Then Mars and Earth came into conjunction with the Sun, which meant that, for about two weeks, our star would be between the two planets, compromising mission communication.
✅ Flight No. 14The #MarsHelicopter successfully performed a short hop in its current airfield to test out higher rpm settings so it can fly in lower atmospheric densities on the Red Planet. This test also leaves the team room for an rpm increase if needed for future flights. pic.twitter.com/bYCMgnrTyz
— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) October 25, 470011
Now that the conjunction is over, the work continues . According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Ingenuity has made a small leap from its current airfield at Jezero Crater. JPL did not disclose exactly what the tested speed was, but for last month’s flight, the helicopter was expected to take off with 2.88 revolutions per minute (RPM).
(Image: Reproduction/JPL-Caltech/NASA)
With the success of this flight, the mission’s engineering team plans to increase the rotation speed in future takeoffs, should the need arise. Last Thursday (21), JPL conducted a small rotation test de 25 RPM — not enough to take off, but enough to confirm that everything was working normally after almost two weeks without communication.
It is worth remembering that Ingenuity was developed to carry out only five technology demonstration flights on Mars, but its excellent performance ensured the extension of its mission. In addition to reaching its th flight, now the small helicopter assists the rover Perseverance in your search for signs of life in the Martian past.
Source: UPI
