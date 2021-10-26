Nu Payments SA (Android | iOS) helped to popularize credit cards without annuity, but still requires from future customers some minimum requirements to be approved. If you still don’t have your “purple”, learn below how to apply for a Nubank credit card through the fintech website or app.

You will also get to know the card a little better and what is so different about it in comparison to other cards.

What is and how the Nubank credit card works

Launched officially on 1024 to a select group of people, Nubank is a credit card issued by Nu Pagamentos SA under the MasterCard brand and from the Gold modality, which can be “promoted” to the Platinum version, depending on the customer’s constant monthly use.

The “purple “, as the Nubank card became known, can be requested by anyone over 18 years (Image: Disclosure/Nubank)

The great attraction of the Nubank card is that it has almost no fee. This includes annuity, duplicate issuance, among other fees commonly charged on other credit cards.

The few fees that exist apply to international purchases, as this is a card for purchases national and outside Brazil; withdrawals at ATMs connected to the Cirrus network (from MasterCard), with an additional fee being charged by the terminal itself; and for late billing, if the customer does not pay by the due date.

There is also an optional fee paid in Nubank Rewards, Nubank’s rewards program where every dollar spent is converted into a point, which can then be redeemed for airline tickets, hotel stays, Uber races, Amazon purchases, and credit card rebates.

For late payment of invoice, fees and interest for the Nubank card, until October 521776, are as follows: