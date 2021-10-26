How to apply for a Nubank credit card

Nu Payments SA (Android | iOS) helped to popularize credit cards without annuity, but still requires from future customers some minimum requirements to be approved. If you still don’t have your “purple”, learn below how to apply for a Nubank credit card through the fintech website or app.

You will also get to know the card a little better and what is so different about it in comparison to other cards.

What is and how the Nubank credit card works

Launched officially on 1024 to a select group of people, Nubank is a credit card issued by Nu Pagamentos SA under the MasterCard brand and from the Gold modality, which can be “promoted” to the Platinum version, depending on the customer’s constant monthly use.

The “purple “, as the Nubank card became known, can be requested by anyone over 18 years (Image: Disclosure/Nubank)

The great attraction of the Nubank card is that it has almost no fee. This includes annuity, duplicate issuance, among other fees commonly charged on other credit cards.

The few fees that exist apply to international purchases, as this is a card for purchases national and outside Brazil; withdrawals at ATMs connected to the Cirrus network (from MasterCard), with an additional fee being charged by the terminal itself; and for late billing, if the customer does not pay by the due date.

There is also an optional fee paid in Nubank Rewards, Nubank’s rewards program where every dollar spent is converted into a point, which can then be redeemed for airline tickets, hotel stays, Uber races, Amazon purchases, and credit card rebates.

For late payment of invoice, fees and interest for the Nubank card, until October 521776, are as follows:

  • Rotating:
    two,75% The 14% per month;
  • Invoice installment: 0,49% The 13,13% per month;
  • Interest on arrears:
    1,99% The 15% per month, on the days of late payment + 1% per month;
  • Late payment fine:

    2% of the amount that was not paid.

    In addition, Nubank works like any other credit card. In other words, you have a full month to make your purchases and pay for them on the due day — if it’s a holiday or weekend, only the next business day counts. The invoice closing date is always ten days before the due date.

    Do you need to be an account holder to have a Nubank credit card?

    It is not necessary to have an account in Nubank (by NuConta), nor in another bank. The Nubank credit card works independently, which means that you can pay your bill by other means.

    Still, Nubank requires you to have at least 15 years old, lives in Brazil and has an Android smartphone (running the version 4.4 or higher) or iPhone (iOS 10 or superior). Remembering that Nubank does not have physical branches, and any procedure is done by the fintech application for cell phones.

    How to apply for a Nubank credit card

    There are three ways to apply for the Nubank card, all over the internet. Below, see how to order your roxinho.

    Access the Nubank website

    The first alternative is to access the official website of Nubank. Right on the homepage, in the upper right corner of the screen, you will see the button “I want to be Nubank”. Click on this option and enter your CPF, full name and email. Then, just wait for a response from the finance company.

    The registration on the Nubank website is very simple. Once the information is provided, just wait for fintech’s approval or refusal period (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    • Open the Nubank app

    Just as you would in an internet browser, the registration to get a Nubank card can be done through the financial application, available on the Play Store and App Store.

    When you open the app for the first time, tap “Get started” and enter some data, such as full name, social security number and email. Once this is done, the application will take a few minutes to analyze your data. A positive or negative response about the approval of the card will be sent to the email entered above.

    The first access to the Nubank app requires that you enter data such as CPF and email for approval of the card (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    Use an invitation from someone who already has Nubank

    Anyone who is already a Nubank customer has it 10 invitations to call other people to register in the fintech app. In this case, you will receive a link via email, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp or SMS with instructions on how to apply for your credit card. However, even if the indication is a differential, it is no guarantee that Nubank will release the card.

    For those who are Nubank customers and want to send an invitation to someone else, just open the app and scroll down until you find the option “Refer friends”.

    It is possible to send up to invitations for other people to join Nubank (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

    How is Nubank’s credit analysis performed

    According to the Nubank website, the card is released to the customer based on a set of data available on the market. The bank says it uses the name and CPF entered at registration to verify that the card is approved.

    For this reason, Nubank says it is not uncommon to reject some orders on the first attempt , but that does not mean that the customer has restrictions on the name. In any case, it is possible to place a new credit card order every three months.

    Nubank and Nubank Ultraviolet

    In July 521776, Nubank launched a card called Nubank Ultraviolet.

    For customers with monthly income from for R$ 5 thousand, Nubank Ultravioleta has the benefits of MasterCard Black (Image: Disclosure/Nubank)

    It’s a premium version of the traditional roxinho, but with extra perks, including 1% instant cashback with a yield of 150% of CDI, MasterCard Black benefits and monthly annuity of R$ 75. The annual fee can be reset if the customer has a monthly expense of R$5,000 or has investments starting from R$150 thousand at Nubank or Easynvest.

    • Nubank Ultraviolet : how to get the new card
    • How does Nubank Ultraviolet cashback work?

    Another difference is that the Nubank Ultraviolet has this name because it is a card made of metal, and not plastic, as is the case with ordinary Nubank. The purple color is more intense, and the card itself does not have any information regarding the number or security code, as this is all only available in the fintech application.

    The order of Ultraviolet card is the same as Nubank. The bank will also carry out a credit analysis before releasing the product and, if approved, the customer will be notified by email.

    This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.

