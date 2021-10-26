How to apply for a Nubank credit card
Nu Payments SA (Android | iOS) helped to popularize credit cards without annuity, but still requires from future customers some minimum requirements to be approved. If you still don’t have your “purple”, learn below how to apply for a Nubank credit card through the fintech website or app.
You will also get to know the card a little better and what is so different about it in comparison to other cards.
What is and how the Nubank credit card works
Launched officially on 1024 to a select group of people, Nubank is a credit card issued by Nu Pagamentos SA under the MasterCard brand and from the Gold modality, which can be “promoted” to the Platinum version, depending on the customer’s constant monthly use.
The “purple “, as the Nubank card became known, can be requested by anyone over 18 years (Image: Disclosure/Nubank)
The great attraction of the Nubank card is that it has almost no fee. This includes annuity, duplicate issuance, among other fees commonly charged on other credit cards.
The few fees that exist apply to international purchases, as this is a card for purchases national and outside Brazil; withdrawals at ATMs connected to the Cirrus network (from MasterCard), with an additional fee being charged by the terminal itself; and for late billing, if the customer does not pay by the due date.
There is also an optional fee paid in Nubank Rewards, Nubank’s rewards program where every dollar spent is converted into a point, which can then be redeemed for airline tickets, hotel stays, Uber races, Amazon purchases, and credit card rebates.
For late payment of invoice, fees and interest for the Nubank card, until October 521776, are as follows:
Open the Nubank app
Just as you would in an internet browser, the registration to get a Nubank card can be done through the financial application, available on the Play Store and App Store.
When you open the app for the first time, tap “Get started” and enter some data, such as full name, social security number and email. Once this is done, the application will take a few minutes to analyze your data. A positive or negative response about the approval of the card will be sent to the email entered above.
The first access to the Nubank app requires that you enter data such as CPF and email for approval of the card (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
Use an invitation from someone who already has Nubank
Anyone who is already a Nubank customer has it 10 invitations to call other people to register in the fintech app. In this case, you will receive a link via email, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp or SMS with instructions on how to apply for your credit card. However, even if the indication is a differential, it is no guarantee that Nubank will release the card.
For those who are Nubank customers and want to send an invitation to someone else, just open the app and scroll down until you find the option “Refer friends”.
It is possible to send up to invitations for other people to join Nubank (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
How is Nubank’s credit analysis performed
According to the Nubank website, the card is released to the customer based on a set of data available on the market. The bank says it uses the name and CPF entered at registration to verify that the card is approved.
For this reason, Nubank says it is not uncommon to reject some orders on the first attempt , but that does not mean that the customer has restrictions on the name. In any case, it is possible to place a new credit card order every three months.
Nubank and Nubank Ultraviolet
For customers with monthly income from for R$ 5 thousand, Nubank Ultravioleta has the benefits of MasterCard Black (Image: Disclosure/Nubank)
In July 521776, Nubank launched a card called Nubank Ultraviolet.
It’s a premium version of the traditional roxinho, but with extra perks, including 1% instant cashback with a yield of 150% of CDI, MasterCard Black benefits and monthly annuity of R$ 75. The annual fee can be reset if the customer has a monthly expense of R$5,000 or has investments starting from R$150 thousand at Nubank or Easynvest.
Another difference is that the Nubank Ultraviolet has this name because it is a card made of metal, and not plastic, as is the case with ordinary Nubank. The purple color is more intense, and the card itself does not have any information regarding the number or security code, as this is all only available in the fintech application.
The order of Ultraviolet card is the same as Nubank. The bank will also carry out a credit analysis before releasing the product and, if approved, the customer will be notified by email.
This article is not an advertorial. It is for informational purposes only and does not exempt the reader from the duty to know and understand the entirety of the terms of use of the service mentioned in the news article published here. Canaltech is not responsible for the conditions and changes of use provided by companies, platforms or external agents, given that the use of third-party services by our readers is exclusively at their own risk.
