Everyone enjoys good fun, even better when we can share these moments with our friends. Several electronic games focus on delivering experiences to be enjoyed together and as the media grows, some brands take their products to the virtual medium, in order to get new fans.

Mattel brought to mobile devices the fun, and reason for momentary break-ups of friendship, experience of UNO!, a traditional card game in which players need to discard your cards and disrupt the game of others to win. Today we are going to show you how to download the title, available for Android and iOS, and enjoy it on your mobile screen.

How to download Uno for mobile

On Android

Step 1: Access the Play Store and search for UNO!, there are some options, but the official one is from Mattel. Click on “Install”.

Click “Install” to get the title (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 3: Now just click “Play” and like the title.

Click “Play” to open the app and enjoy with the friends (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

On iOS

Step 1: access the App Store and search for UNO!

Search the Mattel app in the App Store (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 2: Click on “Get” and then “Install”.

Click “Install” to have the application (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Step 3: once installed, just click “Open” and enjoy the experience . Click “Open” to access the game and enjoy the experience (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) In the browser Step 1: Go to the official website and click on “Download”. Click on “Down load” to open the redirect part (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 2: When you click, a superimposed screen will appear that will redirect you to the App Store or Play Store.

Step 3: It is possible to download it to your cell phone through the Play Store website, however, the App Store does not have it that function. Click on the Google store icon.

Access the Google Play website to download to your mobile (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 4: Click “Install” and select the device connected to your Google account, to enjoy the game on your mobile.

Click install to download to your mobile device (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

These are the ways, direct and via redirect, to download UNO! and have fun with friends!

