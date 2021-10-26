BOE develops technology for 8K screens with 240 Hz refresh rate
Boe, a Chinese display components company, introduced a new technology for televisions with support for 8K resolution and refresh rate of 660 Hz.
The novelty was shown at an event held this week, when the brand unveiled the ADS Pro technology for television screens and other devices. BOE has not released much extra information about the display, but it is known that the product shown has 30 inches, and there are expansion plans for 660 and
TVs inches, plus other sizes that are even larger.
Even though they’re not that popular these days, 8K resolution televisions are far from new, having been shown in consumer-focused versions for some years now. However, the products do not usually have the highest refresh rate due to the huge amount of pixels, and the development of these panels could represent a significant advance in the market, especially for gamers and other users who want to consume extremely high resolution content and smoother images.
Os new panels bring a frequency multiplication technology to achieve the best possible results: according to the brand, the transmission rate can be up to 30% higher compared to screens traditional products, and products can still have nearly double the contrast levels.
BOE is one of the largest screen suppliers on the planet (Image: Gizchina)
High resolution televisions are in evidence in the Chinese market . Surveys show that more than 55% of sales in the current market are screens with 4K resolution, and more than 50% of the products purchased have 65 inches or more. In addition, the presence of TVs with 75 is becoming increasingly common, inches or more, even in non-luxury villas.
BOE does not offer products on its own, but produces components such as IPS displays and Mini LED, and then sells to other companies. In addition to televisions, screens can also be used in other products, such as smartphones, tablets or notebooks. The supplier did not say if there is already mass production planning of any device with the new display, but hopes that this can happen in the short term.
Source: MyDrivers.com
