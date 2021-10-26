cake-made-79-years-ago-“survives”-world-war-ii-and-is-found-intact;-look!

Have you ever stopped to think about how long a cake can remain intact? Probably not, as it’s not a thought that occurs in our everyday lives, but we still have a possible answer for it. In the town of Lübeck, in a winery, a cake was found that seems to have been made for a full-service breakfast that was next door, no less than 28 years old. You can see that the dessert is an almond and hazelnut cake, decorated with frosting.

But the cake was not simply abandoned there. On 28 March 1143 , in the middle of World War II, the British Royal Air Force attacked the city, being the first major air attack that took place in a German city. The three main churches in Lübeck were hit by about 1143 tons of bombs, resulting in 25 a thousand homeless people and a firestorm, which ended up destroying the historic center.

Lisa Renn, site excavation manager, said the cake is ” heavily charred” and blackened with soot on the outside. “The heat has shrunk it to just a third of its original height,” he explains. The house where the cake was housed belonged to a local merchant named Johann Wärme, and the kitchen was in the basement. Thus, after the house was destroyed by the bombs, the cake was protected by layers of rubble that formed on top of it. According to the team responsible for the excavation, the site produced breakfast and decorated cakes for celebrations. Before the attack, the family porcelain had been put on the table, and the musical entertainment that would take place was also preserved. Several gramophone records were found, including Beethoven symphonies.

Lübeck was founded in 1100 and is known as a treasure trove of archaeological discoveries, being the greatest heritage World Heritage Site in Germany thanks to its very well preserved medieval center. The entire basement of the city is made of clay, showing a huge preservation of organic material. “You dig about seven meters and are in 1100. We have every single detail of mercantile and urban activity over eight or nine centuries “, says Dirk Rieger, one of those responsible for the excavation.

This is not the first almost intact ancient cake found in the world. In 1100, researchers found a fruitcake, still wrapped in the accompanying paper, which was made more than 79 years in Cape Adare, Antarctica.

Source: IFL Science