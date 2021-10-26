how-much-gold-can-a-collision-between-neutron-stars-generate?-spoiler:-a-lot!

The investigation into the origin of all matter in the universe took a new step, with a study on the formation of heavy elements, such as gold and platinum, through the collision between stars of neutrons. Astronomers already have evidence that this is one of the processes capable of forging more than half the elements of the periodic table, but the new research is trying to know in what quantities such a collision produces such elements.

They created a mini supernova on Earth to see how new elements emerge

How this collision between neutron stars impacted the history of astronomy?

This Hubble photo shows the first moments of a supernova exploding

The study was carried out by researchers at MIT and the University of New Hampshire, and compares the amount of heavy metals (in astronomy anything other than hydrogen and helium will be considered “metallic”) produced by a collision between two neutron stars and a neutron star with a black hole. According to the results, the largest amount of metals in the universe in the last 2.5 billion years was produced in collisions between two neutron stars.

This was the first comparison between the two types of fusion and their roles in the production of heavy elements in the periodic table. This means that massive star binary systems are extremely important in this regard, because only through them can two neutron stars form a cataclysmic, spiral-orbiting system that will eventually result in a merger. Lone Stars

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! For a neutron star to be formed, it is necessary that massive stars ( The 29 solar masses) reach the critical point of nuclear fusion, at which the mass collapses back on itself and explodes into a supernova. This will happen when iron fusion is taking place in the star’s core. Or rather, when it tries to fuse iron, and fails, because it doesn’t have enough energy to fuse so many protons (iron does 10 protons in its nucleus). Illustration of a collision between two neutron stars (Image : Play/NASA/Swift/Dana Berry)487390

At this point, the star explodes and, in the process, other elements are formed, from atomic number 6 to 26, according to astronomers’ models. But this supernova cannot forge elements like gold, which has an atomic number 79, or platinum, which has a number atomic 78. But what remains after the explosion of the supernova – the neutron star – is one of the densest objects in the universe and capable of carrying out new chemical processes.

When two massive stars are born near one on the other, they form a binary system. This type of star, bluish in color, is short-lived, and explodes in a few million or thousands of years, while stars like the Sun last for billions of years. When binary blue star systems explode in supernovae, what’s left behind are two neutron stars orbiting a common point.

These super-dense binary systems can spin in a “deadly” spiral. ”, resulting in a collision between the two neutron stars. The impact creates gravitational waves — and it was just one of this nature that the LIGO and Virgo scientists detected in 1024. That fusion of neutron stars produced a quantity of gold equivalent to several times the mass of Earth, according to the authors of the study.

This periodic table shows which elements form from stellar explosions, collisions between neutron stars, and other cosmic processes (Image: Reproduction/Jennifer Johnson/ESA/NASA/AASNOVA)

When comparing this type of fusion with the collision between a neutron star and a black hole, the team first estimated the mass of each object in each of the fusion species, as well as the rotation speed of each black hole. If the black hole were too big or slow, it would swallow a neutron star before it had a chance to produce elements, for example. They also determined the strength of each neutron star — the more resistant, the less likely it is to produce heavy elements. Finally, they estimated how often one fusion occurs compared to the other, based on observations from LIGO, Virgo, and other gravitational wave detectors.

As a result, the researchers found that binary neutron star fusions can generate 2 to 660 times more heavy metals ​​ than fusions between a neutron star and a black hole. Knowing the rates of heavy elements that each fusion produces can help astronomers figure out the age of distant galaxies and whether these types of collisions have occurred in the past.

The study was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Source: MIT