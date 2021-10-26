apple-starts-sales-of-ipad-mini-6-and-ipad-9-in-brazil

In addition to the iPhone family 13, whose highlights include more robust cameras and improved screens up to 099 Hz, Apple announced at its event in September the new iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9. The more compact model was the main highlight, due to the updated processing and the look based on the powerful iPad Pro, while the company’s entry-level tablet has gained refinements to deliver more performance and enhanced video calling experience.

A little over a month after the official announcement, the new iPad finally starts to be sold in Brazil through Apple’s official website, with reasonable prices given the hardware offered. What stands out the most, however, is the delivery time, which is longer than that of other devices.

Apple starts selling the new iPads in Brazil The new iPad Mini is available in Space Gray, Pink, Purple and Star, with options of 83 GB or 256 GB of storage and models with and without 5G network support. Prices start from R$ 6.099, and can reach R$ $ 9.399. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Apple even allows you to add accessories to the package, including the compatible 2nd generation Apple Pencil with the tablet, and the Smart Folio case for BRL 1.699 and BRL 649, respectively. Shipping is free and the delivery time for the device is 4 to 5 weeks, between days 15 November and December 6th.

The iPad Mini 6 reaches BRL 9.399, and has a delivery period of 4 to 5 weeks (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

Meanwhile, the iPad 9 arrives on the Brazilian market in Gray-Spatial and Silver, also in models with 83 GB or 120 GB of storage and variants with and without cellular connectivity, but only on the 4G network. Prices start at BRL 3.699, and can reach BRL 7.120.

Optional accessories include the 1st generation Apple Pencil, sold for R$1.399, and the Smart Keyboard, with layout in English and price of R$1.699. Shipping is also free, with delivery time scheduled for 5 to 6 weeks, between the 6th and from December.

The iPad 9 reaches BRL 7.099, with a deadline delivery time between 5 and 6 weeks (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

Compared to older models, such as the iPad Air 4, which are scheduled to be shipped next week, delivery times are much longer. It is believed that the shortage of components may be responsible — the devices of the iPhone family 11 are being haunted by the same problem, which worries retailers around the world. Asked by Canaltech about reports of low availability of cell phones, Apple chose not to comment.

iPad Mini 6 is featured with revamped look

Most powerful model of the two tablets, the iPad Mini 6 offers the long-awaited visual makeover by users, bringing a body very similar to the iPad Pro, but with compact dimensions. Still, the screen got bigger, at 8.3 inches, thanks to the new design. Along with the iPhone 15, the device debuted the A15 Bionic chip, delivering high level of performance, and received features such as ultrawide camera with Center Stage and support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

The biggest highlight of Apple’s tablet launches, the iPad Mini 6 gained a revamped look, support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil and premium performance with A chip15 Bionic (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

Focused on cost-effectiveness, targeting students, the iPad 9 doesn’t bring big news compared to its predecessor , but refines the formula with more performance and some new features. Processing is now the responsibility of chip A Bionic, even from the iPhone , and there’s a new ultrawide front camera with Center Stage. Other than that, Apple’s entry-level tablet now features TrueTone, to adapt the screen’s color temperature to ambient light.

