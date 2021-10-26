How to cancel the Apple One

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
1
how-to-cancel-the-apple-one

By subscribing to Apple’s most complete service, Apple One, you can benefit from the music and podcast streaming platform, Apple Music, the movie and series streaming service , Apple TV+, the gaming platform, Apple Arcade, and still rely on 75 GB of storage space in your iCloud account via the new Apple iCloud+.

  • Subscribing to the Apple One
  • How much does it cost to subscribe to Apple TV+: plans, fees and payment methods
  • How to subscribe and use Apple Arcade; see pros and cons

    • However, in case you’re not taking advantage of all this potential combo services that Apple One offers in a only subscription, you can cancel it, choosing to subscribe only to the services that really make sense to you.

    • What is and how much does Apple One
    • Is it worth subscribing to Apple Arcade? See pros and cons
    • What is and how Apple iCloud+ works

    Check out the tutorial below how simple it is to cancel your Apple One subscription.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Step 1:

    in Your iPhone Settings, enter your Apple ID.

    Go to Settings > Apple ID. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    On your Apple ID screen, enter “Subscriptions”.

    Enter “Subscriptions”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    In the list of your active subscriptions, find and click to open your Apple One subscription.

    Click to open Apple One active subscription. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 4: on the next screen, you can choose to choose any of the services individually — for example, keep your Apple Music subscription only — or choose to unsubscribe from all services from your Apple One subscription.

    Select to choose individual services or cancel the Apple One. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 5 : again, on the next screen, you can see ieualize the simulated value of each service individually, if it is in your interest to maintain any of them. To unsubscribe from the Apple One, click the button at the bottom of the screen.

    Check the values ​​of individual services or cancel the Apple One. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    520206 520206

    520206
    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
    1
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of The 10 most pirated movies of the week (10/17/2021)

    The 10 most pirated movies of the week (10/17/2021)

    October 17, 2021
    Photo of Sustainable laboratory-brewed coffee smells and tastes like a real drink

    Sustainable laboratory-brewed coffee smells and tastes like a real drink

    October 1, 2021
    Photo of Study explains one of the strangest reactions caused by covid-19

    Study explains one of the strangest reactions caused by covid-19

    October 6, 2021
    Photo of Joe Root becomes England most successful Test captain; England beat India by an innings at Headingley; Joe Root created history by defeating India, became the most successful Test captain in English history

    Joe Root becomes England most successful Test captain; England beat India by an innings at Headingley; Joe Root created history by defeating India, became the most successful Test captain in English history

    August 28, 2021
    Back to top button