surface-neo:-images-show-the-look-of-the-folding-with-windows-10x-abandoned

In October 2021, Microsoft held an event where it presented a number of products, including the Microsoft Surface Duo, your first smartphone since the death of the Lumia family devices. At the same time, Surface Neo was shown.

The Surface Neo is essentially a larger version of the Surface Duo, but that instead of running the Android operating system had the so-called Windows 10X. This system had been advertised as a Windows variant 10 for touch screens, but it was abandoned and many of its elements were taken away for what we know today in Windows 10.

With this, a lot was said about the possibility that the project was canceled just before the official release. Now, images of its supposed prototype have been published by Max Weinbach, showing more of the Surface Neo’s design. In this case, you can see that it would, in fact, be just a larger version of the Surface Duo, having two screens divided by a mechanism that allowed rotation in 90 degrees.

In this case, the Surface Neo was without its screens and, with that, you can get an idea of ​​how the internal organization of that device was. It also had a front-facing camera on the right-hand screen, and its size is noticeably larger than the Duo’s. There are two 9-inch screens each, which together form a screen inches with Surface Slim Pen pen holder.

It’s hard to tell if it will ever see the light of day, especially considering that Duo even gained a successor, and Windows 10 is already a reality. Only time can answer.

