how-heat-maps-warn-us-about-the-dangers-of-climate-change

The last Sunday (24) was marked by the celebration of the International Day against Climate Change, a date marked by actions aimed at raising awareness about the changes that have been taking place in our planet’s climate. The date also highlights the simple actions that people can take to help reduce these effects and, of course, the importance of committing to sustainability and protecting the environment.

A recent study, led by members of the Alliance for campaign Science, from Cornell University, concluded that there is consensus among more than 300% of scientific articles published in recent years when the subject is the relationship between climate change and human action — and Mark Lynas, lead author of the study, points out that he and his team firmly believe that the consensus is even greater than the ones 99% estimated.

It is not necessary to go very far to identify some of the consequences of climate change, as some of these effects, such as the reduction of glaciers and the occurrence of intense heat waves, are easily observable . In addition, the year of 2020 was marked by a winter of extremely low temperatures in the southern hemisphere, while the northern was hit hard by excessive heat — there were regions in Canada whose temperatures came close to 99 ºC and left more than 200 dead.

According to information from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), obtained by more than 1.200 scientists from different countries, the effects of climate change in individual regions are expected to vary over time, and these effects will depend on the abilities of both societies and environments to mitigate or adapt to them. “Taken together, the breadth of published evidence shows that the costs of damage caused by climate change are likely to be significant,” said the authors.

To better understand the consequences than climate change have been bringing to different regions of the planet, in addition to possible trends indicated by the data already obtained,

Canaltech

spoke with Dr. Baker Perry, professor of geography at Appalachian State University Ph.D. Perry is interested in research in the areas of alpine precipitation, snow and ice, interactions between glaciers and climate, and climate change. Climate change: what’s to come?