device-mimics-the-movement-of-algae-to-generate-electricity-underwater

Soft liquid metal device is capable of generating energy even underwater The device can also be used for replace batteries in coastal regions, used to power sensor networks that collect information on sea currents and tides, or in monitoring water quality, providing information that aids navigation. "We could use wind and solar energy, but they are not suitable for underwater applications. Floating devices that convert wave energy into electricity are also inefficient when placed underwater. The best solution is to use triboelectric nanogenerators", explains professor of marine engineering Minyi Xu, lead author of the study. Nanogenerators Tribaelectric nanogenerators (TENGs) harness the static energy produced when two surfaces come into contact, transforming it into an efficient and renewable electrical current. The researchers were inspired by the balance of algae that live on the seabed to create the flexible devices.

In your environment natural, the algae filaments vibrate according to the intensity of the current. The scientists’ idea is to take advantage of this constant movement to charge folding triboelectric surfaces, capable of generating enough electricity to power floating and submerged sensors.

“In underwater regions, wave movement is much lower , which makes current power generators inefficient and obsolete. Triboelectric nanogenerators are able to take advantage of this continuous movement thanks to their much more sensitive design, inspired by the filaments of algae”, adds Xu.

Flexible devices

To make the flexible devices, the researchers coated strips of two different polymers with a conductive paint. Then they stuck a small sponge between these strips, creating a thin air space, and sealed the unit with waterproof tape.

As the nanogenerators moved up and down. down, they curved back and forth and the space between the strips disappeared, generating electricity. During the tests, the device also worked when the water pressure was increased, simulating a depth of nine meters, where there is almost no movement of underwater waves.