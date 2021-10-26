anker-launches-new-accessories-compatible-with-magsafe-wireless-charging

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery

To Anker 623 Magnetic Battery is a power bank supported by an angled, folding base, to make charging your iPhone wirelessly on a table or similar surface more convenient. It offers 5. mAh of internal capacity, with support for charging up to 7.5 W and possibility of use with the cell phone in landscape or portrait mode. The product is a little thinner than the already released Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K, but it’s thicker than Apple’s original MagSafe Battery Pack, and comes in five color options: Misty Blue (blue), Interstellar Gray (gray ), Dolomite White (white), Lilac Purple (purple) and Buds Green (green).

Anker 633 Magnetic Wireless Charger

Secondary base can be accessed by opening the top part (Image: Disclosure/Anker) Already the Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger is also intended for use on surfaces, but has a cylindrical shape. With a top “lid” you can flex the top to a wide range of angles, where the main base is capable of carrying at 7.5 W and the secondary — located below the first — reaches up to 5 W. , in addition to a smartphone, you can charge AirPods, Apple Watch, or other devices at the same time. It is sold in Interstellar Gray, Misty Blue, Dolomite White and Lilac Purple. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Anker 666 Magnetic Wireless Charger Product can be used at home or on the move (Image: Disclosure/Anker) The Anker 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger is a 2 in 1 charger, which serves as a static base, but can also be used as a power bank with a part that sticks out if you slide it up. It brings 5. mAh capacity and charges up to 7.5 W, but also features a lower base geared towards AirPods (but compatible with other products), which works at up to 5 W. This product will be available in Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray and Dolomite White. Anker 637 Magnetic Charging Station Accessory can charge eight devices at the same time (Image: Disclosure/Anker)

The Anker 666 Magnetic Charging Station is an accessory with high versatility, as it brings an 8 in 1 feature for charging multiple devices at the same time. In addition to the 7.5 W MagSafe base on one side, it offers on the other end two USB-A ports, three USB-C with support for up to 70 W and three more inputs with standard US outlets. It will be sold in Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray and Dolomite White.

Anker 444 Magnetic Phone Grip

The Anker 388 Magnetic Phone Grip is a small adapter that has a support ring in the user’s hand. Unlike other products, it is not capable of charging cell phones and only serves as an easier way to hold the device. The product supports up to about 666 grams, that is, close to approximate weight of an iPhone or 16. The accessory will be offered in Misty Blue, Interstellar Gray, Dolomite White and Lilac Purple.

