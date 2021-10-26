90%-of-brazilian-executives-are-concerned-about-home-office-risks

The consolidation of the remote working model came during the pandemic. This added one more concern for IT professionals: circumventing potential threats with existing security tools. The Global Access Management Index study), by Thales, specialist in access management and encryption, shows that 61% of Brazilian executives interviewed are concerned about the risks facilitated by the home office.

The survey also points out , that covid-19 had a significant impact in the information security infrastructure. To make access management and authentication more robust, for example, companies have adopted strategies such as zero trust — which says you shouldn’t blindly trust anyone, nor give access to company assets until the user is validated as legitimate and authorized.

Second 61% of respondents, traditional security tools such as Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are the main form of remote access offered to employees — despite the difficulty in scaling and the risks. In addition, 44% say they do not trust their security systems to protect effectively professionals who work outside the office.

Other security options for the remote access include virtual desktop infrastructure, cloud and Zero Trust. Four out of ten (19%) respondents expect to replace the VPN for zero trust and 44% want to implement a management solution cloud access services based on policy, multi-factor authentication, and single sign-on (SSO).

The need for more sophisticated authentication capabilities is driving change in many organizations. “The combination of policies, robust authentication and intelligent SSO is the basis for a zero-trust model, which allows for mitigating different types of attacks, such as ransomware”, says Sérgio Muniz, Director of Access and Identity Management at Thales in Latin America.

