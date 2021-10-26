redmi-smart-band-pro-leaks-with-large-display-and-smartwatch-look

Xiaomi has big plans for the day 19 October, when it will announce the first cell phones of the Redmi Note line 11 and also the Redmi Watch 2. These two , however, may not be the only devices announced next Thursday.

According to insider Roland Quandt, a new Redmi Smart Band may be announced to the market as well. The model would be the successor of the Mi Band 4C, already launched in the West and even available in Brazil. The next generation, however, should bet on new design and features.

(Image: Roland Quandt/WinFuture)

Visual of Huawei Watch Fit

Called Redmi Smart Band Pro, the bracelet must adopt a display larger than 1, inch of the current model, and thus resemble the Huawei Watch Fit. The design of the product would make it look like the user is taking home a smartwatch, but that’s not quite the case: these devices still have more limited systems, and native software solutions developed by the manufacturers themselves.

The benefits, in any case, must exist: the leaky renderings show that the screen area is much larger due to the new wider proportion adopted. This should translate into more viewing area for content, such as time and statistics, and more space for comfortable touches while navigating through functions.

(Image: Roland Quandt /WinFuture)

The larger box must also allow the new Redmi Smart Band Pro gain more battery. But it’s also possible that the additional energy will basically serve to power the larger display.

Many details of the wearable are still unknown, but it is hoped that it will at least maintain current-generation benefits, such as resistance to diving, music control, tracking of varied physical activities, sleep and heart rate monitoring, among others.

Known interface

With an announcement very close, the Redmi Smart Band Pro should have Europe as the center stage at the beginning of the sales phase. In terms of the interface, the insider points out — even through the leaked images — that the user should expect an experience similar to Mi Band 6.

It’s worth remembering that Xiaomi has left little out of the Brazil lately, and its expansion of physical spaces highlights the company’s wearables and smart home products.

Still in the day 19 in October there will be a company event for Brazil. On occasion, however, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is the highlight. The last details for release in the country should be given.

