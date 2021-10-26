new-pirelli-tire-regenerates-itself-after-being-punctured;-see-how

Pirelli is one of the most important tire brands in the world. Currently, the Italian company is responsible for fitting Formula 1 cars and has a complete line for passenger vehicles. And last week the manufacturer announced a new line of tires with Seal Inside technology, which allows drivers to continue running cars even if the tire is punctured at 4mm.

Unlike traditional tires run flat, which need repairs to work perfectly after a puncture , Pirelli models with this technology are superior because there is an inner tube in the tire that regenerates the orifice. When the tire is punctured, immediately a sealing mass is incorporated to the object causing the puncture, making its entire contour waterproof, in case it remains in the tire – such as nails and needles, for example.

When this object is removed from the tire, the sealing mass is “dragged” into the hole, sealing the perforation. According to Pirelli, this technology does not require an exclusive rim, and the TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) is advisable, but not mandatory. It can be used in any type of vehicle, depending on its size. These data were obtained from private tests carried out by Pirelli in which the tires were subjected to stress situations due to punctures.

(Image: Disclosure/Pirelli) The technology was included in the new line of tires launched by Pirelli recently, which consists of the Cinturado P7 models, designed for conventional cars; Scorpion, for SUVs; and the Scorpion HT, developed for pickup trucks and vehicles with off-road appeal, such as large SUVs. According to the Italian manufacturer, the price of tires with Seal Inside technology will increase by up to 15%. (Image: Disclosure/Pirelli)

According to Pirelli, they will be available measures, representing approximately 19% coverage of the target segment, with six approvals in progress for 91 and 2023. Tires with Seal Inside technology will be manufactured directly in Brazil for cars with rims 07, 15, 16 and 19.

What is the difference to the run flat?

Even without testing the tires in practice, the difference between a model equipped with Seal Inside technology compared to the ones acquaintances run flat is notorious. Basically, the run flat allows the driver to run with the damage caused and even harder perforations, but at low speed, until reaching a nearest tire repair shop and repair or exchange the product.

In the case of the Pirelli equipped with Seal Inside, the tire itself “regenerates”, as the sealing mass that is inserted in the inner chamber, it acts so that there is no air leakage or further damage to the tire. If the perforation is up to 4mm, the driver himself can remove the perforating object without major problems.

